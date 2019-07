Storm Breaker wins Juvenile Sprinters’ Million

Storm Breaker (Yash up), won the Juvenile Sprinters’ Million, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (July 6). The winner is owned by Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mr. Mark Saldanha, Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep. by. Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole and Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt. Ltd. rep. by. Mr. Byram N. Jeejeebhoy and trained by M. Narredu.

1. NOBLE PRINCE PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: BROTHERS IN ARMS (Suraj) 1, Blarney Stone (A. Ramu) 2, Shivalik Kiss (Shobhan) 3 and Amber Crown (Bhawani Singh) 4. Not run: Goodwill Warrior. 1-1/4, 2 and 4-1/2. 1m, 26.36s. ₹16 (w), 11, 18 and 12 (p), SHP: 56, THP: 41, FP: 93, Q: 67, Trinella: 181 and 39, Exacta: 555 and 327. Favourite: Brothers In Arms. Owners: Mr. Neil Darashah & Mrs. Anneka Darashah. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

2. RARE GEM PLATE (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): SLICE OF HEAVEN (Darshan) 1, Will To Win (Zervan) 2, Siroco (Neeraj) 3 and Schafenberg (S.A. Amit) 4. Not run: Caesars Palace. 8-1/2, ¾ and 1/2. 1m, 05.94s. ₹28 (w), 13, 15 and 25 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 58, FP: 141, Q: 84, Trinella: 485 and 309, Exacta: 4,658 and 1,837. Favourite: Indian Democrat. Owner: Mrs. Geetha Dilip Ranka. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

3. MAHALAKSHMI PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 20: CHULA VISTA (John) 1, Desert Angel (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Phoenix Reached (T.S. Jodha) 3 and High Tide (Dhebe) 4. ½, 3-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 26.99s. ₹21 (w), 13, 14 and 32 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 75, FP: 52, Q: 34, Trinella: 412 and 280, Exacta: 1,142 and 400. Favourite: Chula Vista. Owner: Sarainaga Racing Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

4. KARNATAKA POLICE CUP (1,200m), rated 60 & above: INTO THE GROOVE (Suraj) 1, Bora Bora (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Headi’s Folly (Irvan) 3 and Diamond Rays (Neeraj) 4. Snk, 2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 12.45s. ₹19 (w), 13, 41 and 14 (p), SHP: 132, THP: 38, FP: 594, Q: 394, Trinella: 1,668 and 391, Exacta: 3,618 and 1,447. Favourite: Into The Groove. Owner: Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

5. JUVENILE SPRINTERS’ MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): STORM BREAKER (Yash) 1, Sitara (Trevor) 2, Mzilikazi (Akshay K) 3 and Breaking Bounds (Zervan) 4. 3-1/4, Nk and 1-1/4. 1m, 11.96s. ₹22 (w), 14 and 12 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 37, FP: 41, Q: 15, Trinella: 159 and 97, Exacta: 597 and 311. Favourite: Sitara. Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mr. Mark Saldanha, Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep. by. Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole and Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt. Ltd. rep. by. Mr. Byram N. Jeejeebhoy. Trainer: M. Narredu.

6. JULY PLATE (1,100m), rated 15 to 35: MORRANE GABRIELLA (R. Pradeep) 1, Mischief Flyer (A. Ramu) 2, She’s Superb (Akshay K) 3 and Genuine Star (Suraj) 4. 1/2, 1-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 07.30s. ₹23 (w), 11, 23 and 13 (p), SHP: 64, THP: 43, FP: 240, Q: 258, Trinella: 384 and 190, Exacta: 1,210 and 818. Favourite: Morrane Gabriella. Owner: Mr. R. Keshava Moorthy. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

7. BHISHMA PLATE (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: BERNARDINI (S. Shareef) 1, Industrialist (R. Manish) 2, Cosmic Feeling (Zervan) 3 and Darahasini (S. Mubarak) 4. Not run: A Hearttoremember. 2-1/2, Hd and 1-3/4. 1m, 14.19s. ₹28 (w), 12, 13 and 11 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 44, FP: 117, Q: 116, Trinella: 161 and 43, Exacta: 411 and 297. Favourite: Cosmic Feeling. Owner: Mr. Arun Alagappan. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

Jackpot: ₹6,189 (105 tkts); Runner up: 196 (1,422 tkts); Treble (i): 105 (255 tkts); (ii): 1,319 (21 tkts).