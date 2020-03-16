Storm Breaker, Speed Air catch the eye

Mumbai: Storm Breaker and Speed Air caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Mar.16) morning.

Inner sand

800m: Titanium (V.Jodha), Tomorrows Dreams (Ajinkya) 53.5, 600/40. They moved level freely. Market King (Ajinkya), Bait And Switch (V.Jodha) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Resolute (Ajinkya), Collegium (V.Jodha) 53, 600/39. Former was easy and they finished level.

1000m: Storm Breaker (Gagandeep), Mystic Bay (Kamble) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Karadshian (Merchant), Whydah (Nazil) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former superior. Sovereign Star (Kamble), Historian (Peter) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. Former made up three lengths and finished well clear. Agrami (Nazil), Casanova Prince (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/39. Both moved level freely. North Star (Kaviraj) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Speed Air (Kamble), Auspicious (Gagandeep) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36.5. Former finished a distance ahead.

Race Track

600m: Make It Shine (rb) 39. Easy.

800m: Dawn Star (Hanumant), Sussing (rb) 57, 600/41.5. Pair easy.

1000m: Priceless Silver (Kamble), Conscience (Gagandeep) 1-3.5, 800/48, 600/33. Former started three lengths behind and finished half a length ahead.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Suerte (rb), Falaknuma (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/43. Former trounced the latter by a distance.