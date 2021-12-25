CHENNAI:

25 December 2021 01:30 IST

Storm Breaker has an edge over his rivals in the Dr. T. Dhevanathan Yadav Winner Trophy (1,200m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Dec. 25).

DREAM TO LEAD HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 00 to 25 (no whip) — 2-30 p.m.: 1. Beauregard (6) Inayat 60, 2. Priceless Treasure (5) Farid Ansari 58.5, 3. Stern Maiden (1) P. Sai Kumar 58. 4. Azeria (4) P.P. Dhebe 56.5, 5. Rajputana (9) M.S. Deora 56, 6. Vibrant Approach (7) R. Manish 55.5, 7. Glorious Nissy (8) B. Darshan 52.5, 8. Driftwood Pacific (2) Ram Nandan 52 and 9. Price Striker (3) A. Ayaz Khan 51.

1. STERN MAIDEN, 2. AZERIA, 3. PRICELESS RULER

DANCING GLANCES HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 — 3-00: 1. Storm Trigger (8) Santosh G 60, 2. Off Shore Breeze (4) Yash Narredu 58.5, 3. Divina (1) Nikhil Naidu 56.5, 4. Eagle Prince (3) Nakhat Singh 56.5, 5. Dont Dilly Dally (2) Shyam Kumar 55, 6. Cavallo Vincente (9) Mubs Kareem 53.5, 7. Rays Of Sun (5) P.P. Dhebe 53.5, 8. Royal Commander (6) Kuldeep Singh 53 and 9. Waytogo (7) P. Sai Kumar 53.

1. RAYS OF SUN, 2. STORM TRIGGER, 3. EAGLE PRINCE

DR. T. DHEVANATHAN YADAV WINNER TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 — 3-30: 1. Copper Queen (8) Farid Ansari 61.5, 2. Glorious Destiny (3) Nikhil Naidu 60.5, 3. Storm Breaker (5) Yash Narredu 59.5, 4. Star Twist (7) P. Sai Kumar 55.5, 5. Namak Halaal (1) A. Ayaz Khan 54, 6. Starriya (4) Ramandeep 53.5, 7. Spicy Star (2) N. Jodha 52.5, 8. Lordship (6) Farhan Alam 51 and 9. Catelyn (9) P.P. Dhebe 50.

1. STORM BREAKER, 2. COPPER QUEEN, 3. GLORIOUS DESTINY

P.M. ANTONY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms) — 4-00: 1. Dark Son (1) Nikhil Naidu 56, 2. Desert Storm (6) P. Sai Kumar 56, 3. Glorious Evensong (8) Farhan Alam 56, 4. Secret Of Love (3) S. Kamble 56, 5. The Rebel (7) Kuldeep Singh 56, 6. Chaposa Springs (4) P.P. Dhebe 54.5, 7. Priceless Beauty (2) Yash Narredu 54.5 and 8. Royal Symbol (2) C. Brisson 54.5.

1. PRICELESS BEAUTY, 2. CHAPOSA SPRINGS, 3. DARK SON

SILVER BIRCH HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 — 4-30: 1. Rwanda (5) Mubs Kareem 60, 2. Oberon (7) M.S. Deora 57.5, 3. Carnoustie (1) P. Sai Kumar 57, 4. Break The Silence (8) Farhan Alam 52.5. 5. Epistoiary (6) Manikandan 52.5, 6. Lady Santana (12) Kuldeep Singh 52.5, 7. Lord Of The Turf (9) Nakhat Singh 52.5, 8. Beforethedawn (2) R. Manish 51.5, 9. Roger O'More (10) Ramandeep 51.5, 10. War Emblem (11) C. Brisson 51.5, 11. Symphony In Style (4) Shahar Babu 51 and 12. Uncle Sam (3) B. Dharshan 51.

1. RWANDA, 2. CARNOUSTIE, 3. OBERON

RIVER KNIGHT HANDICAP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 45 — 5-00: 1. Maranello (9) R. Manish 60, 2. Lady Mimi (11) Yash Narredu 58.5, 3. Moonlight Sonata (5) Nikhil Naidu 58.5, 4. Sovereign Power (3) Nakhat Singh 58.5, 5. Supreme Angel (4) N. Jodha 58.5, 6. The Mentalist (8) Kuldeep Singh 58.5, 7. Marshall (6) P. Sai Kumar 57.5, 8. Royal Eminence (1) Rajendra Singh 57.5, 9. Wisaka (7) Ramandeep 57.5, 10. Artic Star (10) P.P. Dhebe 57 and 11. Pink Pearl (2) Shahar Babu 54.5.

1. LADY MIMI, 2. SOVEREIGN POWER, 3. MARANELLO

CJkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr (i): 1, 2, & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6.