Stockbridge claims Golconda 2000 Guineas

Trainer Arjun Manglorkar’s Stockbridge ridden by Antony Raj S won the Golconda 2000 Guineas (Gr. 2), the main attraction of Sunday’s (Dec. 5) races here.

The winner is owned by United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd.

Antony Raj had confidently placed this Speaking Of Which colt in fifth position till the bend, thereafter he manoeuvred his way into the straight to cover almost five lengths and came with quickening strides to beat the long time leader Count Of Savoy by half a length.

1. MICA EMPRESS PLATE (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only (Cat. II): BALLERINA (Antony Raj S) 1, Almas (C.S. Jodha) 2, Wind Sprite (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Lady Di (S.J. Sunil) 4. 2-1/4, 2-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m 6.93s. ₹61 (w), 18, 18 and 10 (p), SHP: 70, THP: 57, SHW: 20 and 39, FP: 717, Q: 297, Tanala: 2,554. Favourite: Wind Sprite.

Owner: United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders Limited. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

2. REPUBLICAN PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): TEAM PLAYER (Gaurav Singh) 1, Sorry Darling (Suraj Narredu) 2, Starwalker (Md. Ismail) 3 and Jo Malone (Aneel) 4. 2-1/4, 3/4 and Nk. 1m 28.41s. ₹24 (w), 13, 14 and 37 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 93, SHW: 19 and 21, FP: 97, Q: 53, Tanala: 1,480. Favourite: Team Player.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

3. SOLITAIRE PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BUGSY (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Keystone (Akshay Kumar) 2, Sheldon (Rafique Sk.) 3 and Able Love (Gaurav Singh) 4. 4-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 26. 02s. ₹19 (w), 12, 10 and 93 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 182, SHW: 22 and 24, FP: 61, Q: 43, Tanala: 1,833. Favourite: Bugsy.

Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

4. ZURBARAN PLATE (DIV. II) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): RISING QUEEN (Abhay Singh) 1, City Of Blossom (R. Ajinkya) 2, Golden Forza (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Furious Fun (Santosh Raj) 4. Not run: Indian Glory. 6-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 6.35s. ₹24 (w), 10, 40 and 19 (p). SHP: 202, THP: 45, SHW: 11 and 178, FP: 791, Q: 603, Tanala: 10, 695. Favourite: Furious Fun.

Owners: M/s. M. Rafeeq Iqbal, G B R Prasad and K S N Murthy. Trainer: Robin Reddy Kondakalla.

5. CRACK REGIMENT PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): ICICLE (Ashad Asbar) 1, Kesariya Balam (Akshay Kumar) 2, Lamha (Abhay Singh) 3 and November Rain (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 3/4, 2 and 1/2. 1m 39. 42s. ₹34 (w), 11, 12 and 20 (p). SHP: 31, THP: 52, SHW: 15 and 22, FP: 109, Q: 40, Tanala: 636. Favourite: Kesariya Balam.

Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. AIR COMMAND CUP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): MARKET KING (C.S. Jodha) 1, Lagos (Akshay Kumar) 2, Xfinity (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Staridar (B.Nikhil) 4. 3/4, 2-1/2 and 2. 1m 10.96s. ₹13 (w), 10, 14 and 13 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 28, SHW: 11 and 21, FP: 39, Q: 29, Tanala: 91. Favourite: Market King.

Owners: Mr. Jatin L. Trivedi, Mr. Nitin H. Jain, Mr. Aneil V. Lala & Mrs. K.N. Sunderji. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

7. GOLCONDA 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. 2) (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: STOCKBRIDGE (Speaking Of Which – Sheryl) (Antony Raj S) 1, Count Of Savoy (Roderic O’ Connor – Lombardia) (A. Imran Khan) 2, Ashwa Raudee (Speaking Of Which – Serrafina) (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Buckley (Phoenix Tower – Athens) (N.S. Parmar) 4. Not run: Southern Dynasty. 1/2, 2 and 1/2. 1m 38.46s. ₹52 (w), 15, 18 and 56 (p). SHP: 64, THP: 132, SHW: 50 and 46, FP: 382, Q: 290, Tanala: 16, 377. Favourite: Botero.

Owner: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: Arjun Manglorkar.

8. ZURBARAN PLATE (DIV. I) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STUNNING FORCE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Angelita (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Sandown Park (Santosh Raj) 3 and Appenzelle (G. Naresh) 4. 3-1/2, 3/4 and Hd. 1m 6.02s. ₹17 (w), 10, 16 and 47 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 96, SHW: 10 and 18, FP: 59, Q: 41, Tanala: 930. Favourite: Stunning Force.

Owners: Mr. Venkata Krishna Reddy Challuri, Mr. Mirza Ayub Baig & Mr. M. Sudheer Reddy. Trainer: S.S.F. Hassan.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹3,267 (175 tkts.), 30%: 494 (496 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 760 (65 tkts.), (ii) 266 (159 tkts.), (iii) 275 (328 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 821 (71 tkts.), (ii) 1,287 (74 tkts.).