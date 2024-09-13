ADVERTISEMENT

Still I Rise, Sian, Raffinato and Sensation please

Published - September 13, 2024 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI:

Still I Rise, Sian, Raffinato and Sensation pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 12 ).

Outer sand:

600m: First Empress (Bharat Mal) 41.5. In fine condition.

1200m: Dramatic (rb) 1-33, 1000/1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy.

Inner sand:

600m: Alexander (rb) 46.

800m: Aarini (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Handy. Annette (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Easy. Vishwas (A.S. Peter), Desert Star (rb) 55, 600/41.5. A fit pair. Raffinato (Shah Alam) 53.5, 600/39. In fine trim. Queen Anula (K.V. Baskar) 58, 600/44. In good shape.

1000m: Young Heart (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Grandiose (K.V. Baskar) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Speculation (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. Moved well. Acantha (rb) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Momentous (Shah Alam) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Urged. Pirate’s Love (M.S. Deora) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/43. Fit. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Sabarina) (M.S. Deora), Little Wonder (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Former started two lengths behind and finished half a length in front. Fernet Branca (rb) 1-15.5, 800/59, 600/43. Good. Glorious Sunshine (Shah Alam) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42. Extended. Words Worth (N. Darshan) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Cloud Jumper (M.S. Deora) 1-14, 8001-0, 600/46. Easy. Still I Rise (rb) 1-10.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Pleased. Knotty Power (N. Darshan) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Sensations (K.V. Baskar) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Abilitare (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Easy.

1200m: Sian (M.S. Deora) 1-27, 1000/1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Impressed. Admiral Shaw (rb), Clockwise (rb) 1-34, (1200-600) 44. They were eased up. Samachar (M.S. Deora) 1-33, (1200-600) 45.5. Eased up. Conscious Keeper (A.M. Tograllu) 1-28, 1000/1-11, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-30.5, (1200-600) 43. Eased up. Honorable Lady (M.S. Deora) 1-24.5, 1000/1-12, 800/59, 600/45. Eased up.

Gate practice (Inner sand): 1000m: Reign Illustrious (Bharat Mal), Bohemian Andromeda (Farid Ansari) 1-12.18. Latter jumped out well. Red Pencile (rb), Lumiere (rb), Delighted (rb) 1-6.65. They took a level Jump. Royal Marquess (rb) 1-11.95. A good jump. Turf Melody (M. Bhaskar), Sweet Fragrance (A.S. Peter), Suryakrishi (N. Darshan) 1-6.80. They jumped out well, Suryakrishi finished eight lengths in front. The Sting (rb), Rwanda (rb) 1-6.69. They took a good jump. Greeley (M.S. Deora), Precious Gift (rb) 1-1.28. They took a smart jump.

