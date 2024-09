Still I Rise, Seeking The Stars, Vandhiyathevan and Alpha Domino excel

Still I Rise, Seeking The Stars, Vandhiyathevan and Alpha Domino excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 17).

Outer sand:

600m: Lord Of The Turf (Bharat Mal) 44.5. Fun Storm (Bharat Mal) 43.5. Fit.

800m: Kings Walk (C. Brisson), Crown Angel (Ram Nandan) 1-0.5, 600/47. Sinatra (rb), Be Calm (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. They were easy. Pneuma (M.S. Deora) 56.5, 600/42. In fine shape. Majestic Princess (N. Murugan), Avantador (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths in front. Windsor Walk (S. Kabdhar) 56.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Honorable Lady (M.S. Deora) 55, 600/42.5. Extended. Danny’s Girl (M.S. Deora) 55, 600/41.5. Pushed in the last part. Opus One (rb) 57, 600/44. Retains form. Maranello (R. Manish), Summer Song (Farid Ansari) 59, 600/45. They were easy. Kallania (M.S. Deora) 55, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Sian (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/41. Impressed.

1000m: Kings Return (Shah Alam), Brook Magic (S. Kabdhar) 1-13, 800/55.5, 600/42. They moved well. Vandhiyathevan (R. Manish), Celeste (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Choice (R. Manish), Angavai (N. Murugan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45. Former finished five lengths in front.

Inner sand:

600m: Mr Starc (rb) 40. Pushed. Sweet Legacy (rb) 47. Royal Supremacy (Farid Ansari) 41. In fine shape. Bohemien Star (Bharat Mal) 42.5. Empress Royal (Bharat Mal) 40.5. In good condition.

800m: Amazing Light (rb), Lumiere (rb) 1-1, 600/46. They moved freely. All Stars (rb), Sheer Rocks (rb) 55, 600/40. They finished together. Juliet Rose (Farid Ansari), Dakshin Vijay (Bharat Mal) 56, 600/41. Former moved better. Annette (C. Brisson), Moriset (Ram Nandan) 56.5, 600/41. Former finished two lengths ahead. Speculation (A.S. Peter), Royal Chivalry (rb) 56, 600/41. They moved together. Element (C. Brisson) 56.5, 600/42. Maintains form. Chaposa Springs (rb) 59.5, 600/45. Black Label (Shah Alam) 1-2, 600/48. Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Aarini (rb) 58, 600/46. Easy. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Free Way) (Bharat Mal) 59.5, 600/45. Soft Whisper (S. Kabdhar), Star Brand (Shah Alam) 57.5, 600/42.5. They finished together. Aurora Borealis (rb) 57, 600/44.5. Handy.

1000m: Queen Anula (K.V. Baskar) 1-13, 800/59, 600/46. Eased up. Amazing Joy (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Lebua (N. Darshan) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Seeking The Stars (M.S. Deora) 1-3.5, 800/51, 600/38.5. An excellent display. Dear Lady (rb), Forest Lake (A.M. Tograllu) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/41. A fit pair. Our Asset (R. Manish), Alpha Domino (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Latter moved on the bit, while the former moved under pressure to keep up the pace. Beautiful (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/45. Unextended. Sensations (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1, 600/45. Easy.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: State Flag (rb), Vishwas (rb) 1-6.28. A level jump. Multiflora (A.S. Peter), Dazzling Princess (M. Bhaskar) 1-12.06. They jumped out well. King Sun (Farid Ansari), Arikattu (R. Manish), Princess O Star (N. Murugan) 1-6.23. The trio took a good jump. Supreme Dance (Shah Alam), Something Royal (rb), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-4.01. They jumped out smartly. Greeley (M.S. Deora), Edmund (rb), Gingersnap (Ram Nandan) 1-3.82. Last named missed the jump. Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Sonic Dash (A.S. Peter) 1-6.90. A good jump. Ugly Truth (A.S. Peter), Little Wonder (M.S. Deora), Mahlagha (rb) 1-4.32. They jumped out well, first named finished well in front.

Noted on Monday (Sept. 16):

Inner sand:

600m: Illustrious Ruler (rb) 43. Fit. Empress Eternal (Bharat Mal) 42. Urged. Asio (rb) 41. Niggled. Royal Supremacy (Farid Ansari) 47.5. The Rebel (rb) 47.5.

800m: Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Abnegator (Farid Ansari) 1-3, 600/47. Gingersnap (M.S. Deora) 1-2, 600/47. Kallania (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. All Stars (rb) 1-2, 600/45.5. Easy.

1000m: State Flag (rb), Safety (rb) 1-11, 800/58.5, 600/43. They were extended and finished together. Danny’s Girl (M.S. Deora) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44. Moved well. Vishwas (Ram Nandan), Lumiere (rb) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Kings Guardian (Farid Ansari) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Impressed. Emperor Charmavat (rb), Amazing Light (C. Brisson) 1-13. 800/58.5, 600/45.5. They shaped well. Smiles Of Fortune (M., Bhaskar), Rays Of Sun (rb) 1-11.5, 800/55, 600/40. They moved well. Fernet Branca (K.V. Baskar) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. King’s Battalion (M.S. Deora) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Unextended. Atreides (Ram Nandan) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46. Easy. Majestic Princess (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/43.5. Worked well. Knotty One (N. Darshan) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1200m: Windsor Walk (Ram Nandan) 1-30, (1200-600) 42. Eased up. Noted on Sunday (Sept. 15).

Outer sand:

600m: Mahlagha (rb) (1200-600) 43.5. Eased up.

800m: New Dimension (M. Bhaskar) 1-2, 600/44. Easy.

1200m: Dramatic (rb), Triple Star (rb) 1-31. 1000/1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. They moved freely.

Inner sand:

600m: Windsor Walk (Ram Nandan) (1200-600) 40. Eased up. Something Royal (rb) 42.5. Handy. Knotty One (rb) 48. Excellent Star (A.S. Peter) 43. Handy. Brilliant Lady (M. Bhaskar) 44.5. Moved on the bit.

800m: Wind Symbol (Ram Nandan), Element (A.S. Peter) 57.5, 600/41.5. They are in fine condition. Lumiere (rb), Red Pencil (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Mastercraft (rb), Sweet Legacy (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/44.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/.46.5 Easy.

1200m: Royal Supremacy (Bharat Mal) 1-31.5, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Eased up. Turf Beauty (rb) 1-31, (1200-600) 43. Eased up.