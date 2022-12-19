Still I Rise, Polished Girl, Henrietta and Kaamla impress

December 19, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Still I Rise, Polished Girl, Henrietta and Kaamla impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 19).

Outer sand: 800m: Trump Baby (rb) 59, 600/44. Easy. Velu Nachiyar (Manikandan), Wisaka (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. They were easy.

1000m: Alexandre Dumas (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Still I Rise (K.V. Baskar) 1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings. Forever (M. Bhaskar) 1-17, 800/1-0.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Polished Girl (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (Mudassar) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Former moved impressively and finished five lengths in front. Successful (M. Bhaskar) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43.5. Moved well. Glorious Sunshine (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Mysterious Angel (S. Kamble), Campania (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Grey Beauty (rb), Starkova (rb) 47. Neziah (rb), a 2-y-o (Top Class - Friendship) (rb) 48.

800m: Ashwa Morocco (rb) 54, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 53, 600/40. Impressed. Victory Walk (rb) 54, 600/39.5. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (Fiero - Foxy Mane) (rb), Dazzling Dynamite (rb) 1-1, 600/46.5. Mujer (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka-Bay Of Roses) (rb), Blue Eyed Boy (rb), Mastery (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Dame Fonteyn (rb), Wolf Creek (Mudassar), Suryakrishi (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46.

1000m: Demerara (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/42. Extended. Dear Lady (Farhan Alam) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Brotherhood (Inayat) 1-14, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Succession (Mudassar) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Cape Wickham (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Kaamla (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Henrietta (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38.5. Pleased. Willows (rb) 1-10, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively.

1200m: Sunday Warrior (Ramandeep) 1-28, (1200-600) 38. Eased up. Hebron (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Sasakwa (rb) 1-26, (1200-600) 38.5. Eased up.