Still I Rise has an edge in Nilgiris Derby Stakes

May 26, 2022 00:30 IST

The Nilgiris Derby Stakes (1,600m), to be held here on Thursday (May 26), wears an open look. However Still I Rise, winner of the Nilgiris 2000 Guineas, who continues to be in good form as evidenced by his track movements, appears to have an edge over his rivals.The added attraction is the carried over amount of ₹2,25,724 will be included in the combined jackpot pool.

1. KALLAR HANDICAP (2,000m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25, 10-30 a.m.: 1. Golden Streak (6) Ishwar Singh 60, 2. Catalyst (4) C. Umesh 59, 3. Mystic Zlatan (3) P. Sai Kumar 59, 4. Royal Eminence (7) Farhan Alam 58.5, 5. Welcome Chakkaram (1) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 6. Swiss Agatta (2) Ashhad Asbar 55.5 and 7. Propahlady (5) Shyam Kumar 53.

1. MYSTIC ZLATAN, 2. SWISS AGATTA, 3. CATALYST

2. NILGIRIS DERBY STAKES (Gr. I), (1,600m), 3-y-o Indian Horses (Terms), 11-00: 1. Dark Son (12) P. Sai Kumar 56, 2. Prince Purple 56, 3. Rubirosa (7) Ramandeep 56, 4. Star Glory (9) Suraj Narredu 56, 5. Still I Rise (11) A. Imran Khan 56, 6. True Icon (5) Gaurav Singh 56, 7. Crimson Rose (10) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 8. Glorious Grace (8) Ashhad Asbar 54.5, 9. Priceless Beauty (4) Yash Narredu 54.5, 10. Queen Spirit (1) Zervan 54.5, 11. Remediesofspring (6) C. Umesh 54.5 and 12. Zucardi (2) P.S. Kaviraj 54.5.

1. STILL I RISE, 2. DARK SON, 3. REMEDIESOFSPRING

3. DEFENCE SERVICES STAFF COLLEGE CUP (1,600m), rated 60 to 85, 11-30: 1. Nayadeep (1) Kiran Naidu 61.5, 2. New Look (7) M.S. Deora 61, 3. Yours Forever (4) A. Ayaz Khan 58.5, 4. Cuban Pete (2) A.S. Peter 57, 5. Gallantry (3) P. Vikram 54.5, 6. Eagle Prince (10) P. Sai Kumar 53.5, 7. Grandiose (5) Ramandeep 53.5, 8. Mr Kool (9) C. Umesh 53, 9. Ignorance Is Bliss (6) Ashhad Asbar 52 and 10. Star Symbol (8) P.S. Kaviraj 50.

1. NEW LOOK, 2. GRANDIOSE, 3. STAR SYMBOL

<z_sym_square_bullet> MADRAS REGIMENTAL CENTRE CHALLENGE TROPHY (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 12-00 noon: 1. Manzoni (9) Ramandeep 60, 2. Right Move (4) Koshi Kumar 59.5, 3. Striking Distance (10) Farhan Alam 59.5, 4. Moresco (5) C. Umesh 57.5, 5. Undeniable (1) Gaurav Singh 57.5, 6. Grand Royal (3) Ashhad Asbar 56.5, 7. Illustrious Ruler (8) Kuldeep Singh 56, 8. Victory Walk (7) Ishwar Singh 55.5, 9. Majestic Wind (2) A. Ayaz Khan 55 and 10. Wise Don (6) A.S. Peter 53.5.

1. MORESCO, 2. MAJESTIC WIND, 3. ILLUSTRIOUS RULER

4. PRICELESS ASSET PLATE (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 12-30 p.m.: 1. Babu Vamsee (10) Ramandeep 56, 2. Berrettini (5) A. Imran Khan 56, 3. Cape Wickham (8) P. Sai Kumar 56, 4. Cheval Blanc (2) C. Umesh 56, 5. Fast Play (1) A.S. Peter 56, 6. Ibrahimovic (7) P.S. Kaviraj 56, 7. Royal Monarch (6) Kuldeep Singh 56, 8. Boltonic (9) Khet Singh 54.5, 9. MSG Fantasy (4) Ashhad Asbar 54.5 and 10. Swiss Girl (3) Ishwar Singh 54.5.

1. IBRAHIMOVIC, 2. ROYAL MONARCH, 3. BERRETTINI

5. CAMBIASSO HANDICAP (2,000m), rated 40 to 65 (20 to 39 eligible), 1-00: 1. Cotton Hall (8) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Artistryy (2) Khet Singh 59.5, 3. Spicy Star (3) Ishwar Singh 57.5, 4. Waytogo (1) P.S. Kaviraj 57, 5. Sweet Fragrance (5) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 6. Easy Rider (7) Zervan 54.5, 7. Aretha (6) C. Umesh 53 and 8. Lucky Boy (4) Farhan Alam 53.

1. EASY RIDER, 2. ARETHA, 3. SPICY STAR

6. GODSENT HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,300m), rated 20 to 45, 1-30: 1. Strong Breeze (1) Koshi Kumar 60.5, 2. Shez R Star (5) Ashhad Asbar 59.5, 3. Glorious Sunlight (8) Inayat 58.5, 4. King Roger (4) A. Ayaz Khan 58.5, 5. Carnoustie (2) P. Vikram 58, 6. Cartel (10) B. Dharshan 58, 7. Turf Beauty (3) Shyam Kumar 58, 8. Palsy Walsy (7) Ramandeep 57.5, 9. Big Treasure (9) Gaurav Singh 56 and 10. Abilitaire (6) P.S. Kaviraj 55.5.

1. KING ROGER, 2. SHEZ R STAR, 3. PALSY WALSY

7. GODSENT HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,300m), rated 20 to 45, 2-00: 1. Augusta (7) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Amarone (2) P.S. Kaviraj 55.5, 3. Global Applause (1) Indrajeet Kumar 54.5, 4. Fashion Of Stars (10) Shyam Kumar 54, 5. Red Hot Jet (6) Ram Nandan 54, 6. Sunday Warrior (8) Ramandeep 54, 7. Cloud Jumper (4) Farhan Alam 53.5, 8. Glorious Symphony (9) Ishwar Singh 53.5, 9. Ready Player One (5) Ashhad Asbar 53.5 and 10. Stillwater (3) A.S. Peter 50.

1. AUGUSTA, 2. AMARONE, 3. GLORIOUS SYMPHONY

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7 & 8.