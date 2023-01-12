Stellar attractions over the weekend at Mumbai races

January 12, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing patrons at the Western India will witness a ‘Triple Dhamaka’ on Sunday (Jan. 15), where 3 Group races including the Group I Indian Oaks will be staged at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Popularly known as the Ladies Derby, the Villoo Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr. 1), where all the fillies will vie for the premier honours will carry a purse of ₹5 million.

Another attraction of the day will be the Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup (Gr. 3), which is well known as the lead up race to the Indian Derby.

From the series of Juvenile Millions, the Gool S. Poonawalla Million (Gr.3) for 3-year-olds will be run over 1200m with the total stakesmoney of ₹1.5 million.

Among the seven contestants participating in the Villoo Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr. 1), the present form of trainer Pesi Shroff’s s top filly King’s Ransom, who won the Pune Derby and the Indian 1000 Guineas, is in great heart as evidenced by her track performances and is all set to score an encore.

Bengaluru based trainer Irfan Ghatala’s filly Queen Envied, who is the final entrant in this mega event, and won the 1000 Guineas and Golconda Oaks at Hyderabad may pose a threat.

Dallas Todywalla trainee Ahead Of My Time, who was the most impressive winner in the Indian 2000 Guineas, has proved his mettle over a mile trip but may face a challenge of staying over 2000m trip in the Ruia Cup.

Supernatural, who hails from trainer Pesi Shroff’s yard, won the Bangalore Summer Derby in great style but twice failed in this Mumbai season over 1400m and 1600m trip. He is working well in his morning trials and may make a comeback over this 2000m trip.

Trainer Aditya M. Jadhav’s ward Mojito, who ran third in his last two starts, has excelled in his preparatory workout and may make amends.

Among juveniles for the Gool S. Poonawalla Million, so far the most impressive winner this season is Shroff’s ward Lazarus, who maintains his winning form according to his track performances.

Trainer Dallas Todywalla’s two contestants in the fray for this event are Irish Gold and Portofino Bay.

Both have won a race each and may fight for honours.