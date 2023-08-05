August 05, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Hyderabad

The unbeaten 3-year-old colt Stellantis, who maintains his winning form, should win the K. Mahipathi Rao Memorial Golconda Juvenile Million, the main attraction of Sunday’s (Aug. 6) races here.

1. BAKHTAWAR PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 1.25 p.m.: 1. Thanks (1) Kuldeep Singh (Jr) 60, 2. See My Spark (8) Ajay Kumar 58, 3. Nightmare (6) G. Naresh 57.5, 4. Painted Apache (9) P. Trevor 56, 5. Sun Dancer (7) Afroz Khan 53, 6. Wallop And Gallop (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 52.5, 7. Just Incredible (4) P. Sai Kumar 51.5, 8. Ice Berry (2) Md. Ekram Alam 50.5 and 9. Vintage Brut (3) Uday Kiran 50.5.

1. PAINTED APACHE, 2. SEE MY SPARK, 3. THANKS

2. MALAKPET PLATE (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 1.55: 1. Deccan Spirit (9) D.S. Deora 56, 2. Great Giver (6) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56, 3. Hurricane Bay (5) Kiran Naidu 56, 4. Indian Sniper (10) Yash Naredu 56, 5. Morning Mist (1) Abhay Singh 56, 6. Only The Brave (8) Santosh Raj 56, 7. Ragnarok (7) P. Sai Kumar 56, 8. Shadow Fax (3) Akshay Kumar 56, 9. Club Queen (2) R.S. Jodha 54.5 and 10. Time Ahead (4) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 54.5.

1. INDIAN SNIPER, 2. GREAT GIVER, 3. ONLY THE BRAVE

3. BAKHTAWAR PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 2.25: 1. N R I Sport (1) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Miss Marvellous (3) A. Imran Khan 58.5, 3. Top In Class (7) Deepak Singh 58.5, 4. Icicle (5) Tograllu 56, 5. Despang (6) Surya Prakash 54.5, 6. Angel Tesoro (8) Kiran Naidu 54, 7. D World (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 52, 8 . Dream Station (2) B. Nikhil 51 and 9. Team Player (9) Md. Ekram Alam 50.5.

1. DESPANG, 2. DREAM STATION, 3. MISS MARVELLOUS

4. SALAR JUNG CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.00: 1. Exclusive Spark (3) B. Nikhil 60, 2. Alpine Girl (5) Mohit Singh 58.5, 3. Miracle Mary (4) S. Saqlain 58.5, 4. Star Medal (7) R.S. Jodha 58.5, 5. Sergeant Reckless (8) Deepak Singh 57.5, 6. Stoli (2) Md. Ekram Alam 57.5, 7. Life Is Good (1) Md. Ismail 56 and 8. Challenger (6) P. Sai Kumar 52.5.

1. MIRACLE MARY, 2. STAR MEDAL, 3. ALPINE GIRL

5. WWW. HYDRACES. COM CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 — 3.30: 1. Avancia (1) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Temptations (3) P. Ajeeth Kumar 59.5, 3. Commanding Knight (5) P. Sai Kumar 59, 4. N R I Fantasy (4) Akshay Kumar 59, 5. Baisa (6) D.S. Deora 58.5, 6. Bellaque (10) Sonu Kumar 57.5, 7. Blast In Class (7) Santosh Raj 57.5, 8. Classy Dame (8) R.S. Jodha 57.5, 9. Stoic Hero (2) Afroz Khan 57 and 10. Clefairy (9) Mohit Singh 56.5.

1. AVANCIA, 2. TEMPTATIONS, 3. BASIA

6. FAIRWAY PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 — 4.00: 1. Char Ek Char (4) Surya Prakash 60, 2. Royal Star (3) Afroz Khan 60, 3. Golden Forza (6) Kiran Naidu 58.5, 4. Its On (2) D.S. Deora 58, 5. Plethora (1) R.S. Jodha 56.5, 6. Hot Seat (8) Tograllu 55, 7. Good Tidings (10) Mohit Singh 53.5, 8. Blue Label (7) Md. Ekram Alam 52, 9. Muaser (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 51.5 amd 10. Siri (9) P. Sai Kumar 50.5.

1. BLUE LABEL, 2. CHAR EK CHAR, 3. MUASER

7. K. MAHIPATHI RAO MEMORIAL GOLCONDA JUVENILE MILLION (1,400m), (Terms) 3-y-o only — 4.30: 1. High Command (5) Vivek G 56, 2. Stellantis (3) P. Trevor 56, 3. Long Lease (1) Yash Narredu 54.5, 4. N R I Doublepower (2) Akshay Kumar 54.5 and 5. She Can (4) S. Saqlain 54.5.

1. STELLANTIS, 2. SHE CAN

8. FAIRWAY PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 5.00: 1. Ambitious Star (8) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. Doe A Deer (9) A. Imran Khan 60, 3. Sopranos (10) Saqlain 59.5, 4. Cabello (6) Ajay Kumar 58, 5. Ok Boss (1) Deepak Singh 58, 6. Cash Register (4) Vivek G 55.5, 7. Exclusive Luck (3) Md. Ismail 54, 8. Star Cruise (2) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 54, 9. Sorry Darling (5) Akshay Kumar 51.5, 10. Glimmer Of Hope (---) and 11. I Am Superman (7) B. Nikhil 50.

1. SOPRANOS, 2. SORRY DARLING, 3. DOE A DEER

Day’s Best: STELLANTIS

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 3, 4 & 5, (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.

