ADVERTISEMENT

Stellantis, Fast Pace, Golden Peaks and Dragon’s Gold please

January 30, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Stellantis, Fast Pace, Golden Peaks and Dragon’s Gold pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan. 30).

Inner sand:

1400m: Divine Masculine (rb) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 50. Note.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

600m: Quick Witted (Darshan) 46. Strode out well.

1000m: Speaking Of Stars (Vivek) 1-15, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep), River Of Gold (Lakhan) 1-13, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Dali’s Gold (Lakhan), Spirit Of The Rose (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Dragon’s Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Impressed. Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Activated (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Stretched in the last part.

1400m: Stellantis (Darshan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,0001-12.5, 600/45. Moved fluently.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US