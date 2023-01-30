Stellantis, Fast Pace, Golden Peaks and Dragon’s Gold please

January 30, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Stellantis, Fast Pace, Golden Peaks and Dragon’s Gold pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan. 30).

Inner sand:

1400m: Divine Masculine (rb) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 50. Note.

Outer sand:

600m: Quick Witted (Darshan) 46. Strode out well.

1000m: Speaking Of Stars (Vivek) 1-15, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep), River Of Gold (Lakhan) 1-13, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Dali’s Gold (Lakhan), Spirit Of The Rose (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Dragon’s Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Impressed. Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Activated (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Stretched in the last part.

1400m: Stellantis (Darshan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,0001-12.5, 600/45. Moved fluently.