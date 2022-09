Staridar wins P.V.G. Raju Memorial Cup

September 25, 2022 20:15 IST

Staridar (Santosh Raj up) claimed the P.V.G. Raju Memorial Cup, the main event of Sunday’s (Sept. 25) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Md. Kashif Khan. Nilesh Rawal trains the winner.

Meanwhile, the Stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) have resolved to cancel the races scheduled to be held on September 27 (Tuesday) due to paucity of acceptors.

1. JATPROLE CUP (Div. II) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): TEMPTATIONS (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Alabama (Kiran Naidu) 2, Swiss Girl (Suraj Narredu) 3 and China Town (Gaurav Singh) 4. 4-1/2, 3-3/4 and Nk. 1m, 26.47s. ₹26 (w), 14, 12 and 11 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 56, SHW: 17 and 16, FP: 111, Q: 50, Tanala: 261. Favourite: Swiss Girl. Owner: Mr. Kondlapudi Satish. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

2. NAWAB SULTAN ALI KHAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): WINNING STREAK (Afroz Khan) 1, Superstellar (Gaurav Singh) 2, Speaking Of Love (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Dillon (B. Nikhil) 4. Nk, Nose and 7-1/2. 1m, 39.00s. ₹120 (w), 16, 11 and 11 (p). SHP: 23, THP: 93, SHW: 27 and 16, FP: 598, Q: 157, Tanala: 761. Favourite: Speaking Of Love. Owners: Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy, Col. S.B. Nair & Mr. Arjun Reddy Ramasahayam. Trainer: L. D’ Silva.

3. P.V.G. RAJU MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): STARIDAR (Santosh Raj) 1, Trump Star (B.R. Kumar) 2, Watch My Stride (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Soloist (Gaurav Singh) 4. 3/4, Hd and 1/2. 1m, 25.35s. ₹300 (w), 34, 14 and 11 (p). SHP: 41, THP: 68, SHW: 68 and 22, FP: 1,706, Q: 562, Tanala: 5,086. Favourite: Watch My Stride. Owner: Mr. Md. Kashif Khan. Trainer: N. Rawal.

4. S.N. REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): CITY OF BLISS (B.R. Kumar) 1, Bedford (Santosh Raj) 2, DRD (Deepak Singh) 3 and Bandit King (Kiran Naidu) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 1. 1m, 12.84s. ₹21 (w), 12, 11 and 19 (p). SHP: 53, THP: 44, SHW: 16 and 16, FP: 79, Q: 36, Tanala: 140. Favourite: City Of Bliss. Owners: Mr. K. Thribhuvan Reddy. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

5. JATPROLE CUP (Div. I) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): SOORYA VAHAN (Md. Ismail) 1, White Roses (Akshay Kumar) 2, Protocol (Mohit Singh) 3 and Hugh Capet (D.S. Deora) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and Sh. 1m, 27.29s. ₹800 (w), 110, 12 and 61 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 174, SHW: 554 and 18, FP: 5,431, Q: 1,537, Tanala: 88,171. Favourite: Once I Come. Owners: Mr. Satyanarayana Reddy Pannala & Mr. Rakesh Reddy Kondakalla. Trainer: Robin Reddy Kondalla.

6. MAJOR GENERAL NAWAB KHUSRU JUNG BAHADUR MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III): THAT’S MY WAY (Afroz Khan) 1, Horse O’ War (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Virangna (3) B.R. Kumar 3 and Alpine Girl (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Nk, Nk and 1-1/4. 1m, 14.28s. ₹289 (w), 37, 17 and 36 (p). SHP: 53, THP: 79, SHW: 133 and 34, FP: 2,864, Q: 1,051, Tanala: 69,730. Favourite: Good Tidings. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: Raza Shehzad.

7. RAJA SAHEB OF CHALLAPALLI MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BAISA (D.S. Deora) 1, Above The Law (Md. Ismail) 2, Cabello (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Mind Reader (R.S. Jodha) 4. 2, 3-1/4 and Nk. 1m, 12.90s. ₹31 (w), 14, 20 and 17 (p). SHP: 58, THP: 53, SHW: 15 and 25, FP: 183, Q: 123, Tanala: 749. Favourite: N R I Blue. Owner: Mr. Laxman Singh Parmar. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

8. RAJA SAHEB OF CHALLAPALLI MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BRIAR RIDGE (Suraj Narredu) 1, Top Diamond (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Ok Boss (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Royal Pal (R.S. Jodha) 4. Nk, 3-1/4 and 3. 1m, 13.33s. ₹18 (w), 12, 20 and 14 (p). SHP: 78, THP: 50, SHW: 18 and 27, FP: 139, Q: 133, Tanala: 425. Favourite: Briar Ridge. Owners: Mr. Teegala Vijender Reddy, Mr. Teegala Sumant Reddy & Mr. Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

Jackpot: 100%: ₹4,46,081 (c/f).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 37,627 (c/f). (ii) 50,680 (c/f).

Treble: (i) 9,005 (4 tkts.), (ii) 31,752 (c/f), (iii) 5,124 (12 tkts.).