Star Templar claims Merchants Cup

CHENNAI:

21 January 2021 19:15 IST

Star Templar (Nakhat Singh up) won the Merchants Cup, the main event of the races held here on Thursday (Jan. 21). The winner is owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and trained by R. Foley. Trainer B. Suresh saddled three winners on the day.

1. QUEEN ELIZABETH COMMEMERATION CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): EMELDA (Brisson) 1, Eagle Prince (Nakhat Singh) 2, Annexed (Shahar Babu) 3 and Whistle Podu (Umesh) 4. 3-1/2, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 14.29s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. WANDERING ANGEL PLATE (1,200m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: STAR CONVOY (Azfar Syeed) 1, Platini (Shahar Babu) 2, Intox (Manikandan) 3 and Sifan (A. Ayaz Khan) 4. Nk, 1 and lnk. 1m, 14.88s. Owner: Mr. AL. Murugappan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

3. MERCHANTS CUP (1,800m), rated 40 to 65: STAR TEMPLAR (Nakhat Singh) 1, Royal Commander (R.N. Darshan) 2, Demerara (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Penang (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2-3/4, 3-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 54.60s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. BOTSWANA PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: CROWN OF STARS (Zervan) 1, Desert Hawk (M. Bhaskar) 2, Royal Rules (Iltaf Hussain) 3 and Olympicduel (Azfar Syeed) 4. Hd, lnk and 1/2. 1m, 14.09s. Owners: Kishore Futnani & Mr. Chiraj D. Joshi. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.

5. BOTSWANA PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: BREAKING BOUNDS (Iltaf Hussain) 1, Copper Queen (Nakhat Singh) 2, Thomas Hardy (Shahar Babu) 3 and Glorious Land (A.M. Alam) 4. 1-1/4, 4-1/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 12.35s. Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing. Trainer: B. Suresh.

6. BEAUTIFUL STRANGER PLATE (1,000m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: BUTTERFLY (H. Rahul) 1, Star Waves (C.P. Khanal) 2, Glorious Victory (Umesh) 3 and Parrys Glory (A. Ayaz Khan) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m, 0.46s. Owner: Mr. Deepak Kumar. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

7. DRUIDS GLEN PLATE (1,400m), 6-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: KASI MASI (A. Ayaz Khan) 1, Supreme Commander (Nakhat Singh) 2, Beautiful Princess (M. Bhaskar) 3 and Orange Pekoe (Azfar Syeed ) 4. 2, 2-1/4 and nose. 1m, 29.53s. Owner: Mr. Shariq Joshy. Trainer: G.S. Parmar.