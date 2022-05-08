Star Symbol may score in Starry Eyes Handicap

Star Symbol, who has been well tuned, may score in the Starry Eyes Handicap (1,600m), the main event of the races to be held here on Sunday (May. 8).

1. KOTAGIRI HANDICAP (1,300m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25, 11:00 a.m.: 1. Dancing Queen (9) A.M. Alam 60, 2. Priceless Treasure (3) P. Sai Kumar 59.5, 3. Big Treasure (7) Gaurav Singh 59, 4. Amazing Kitten (5) Shaliyar Khan 58.5, 5. Maranello (4) Ashhad Asbar 58.5, 6. Icy River (10) C. Umesh 57.5, 7, Regal Kid (6) S.A. Amit 56.5, 8. Lady Zeen (3) Ramandeep 55, 9. Haran (2) P.K. Gaddam 54.5 and 10. Princess Saaraa (1) Ishwar Singh 51.

1. LADY ZEEN, 2. PRICELESS TREASURE, 3. PRINCESS SAARAA

2. NILGIRIS POLICE CUP (Div. II), (1,300m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 11:30: 1. Fast Play (9) S.A. Amit 56, 2. Ignition (6) Manikandan 56, 3. Memory Lane (3) C. Umesh 56, 4. Rubert (2) P. Saikumar 56, 5. Rule Of Emperors (5) Kuldeep Singh 56, 6. Magical Wave (7) Santosh G 54.5, 7. Saint Emilion (1) Surya Prakash 54.5, 8. Shez R Star (4) Ashhad Asbar 54.5, and 9. Zaneta (8) Farhan Alam 54.5.

1. SHEZ R STAR, 2. RUBERT, 3. MAGICAL WAVE

3. NILGIRIS POLICE CUP (Div. I), (1,300m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 12:00 noon: 1. Kings Walk (10) P. Sai Kumar 56, 2. Little Wonder (4) A.A. Vikrant 56, 3. Romualdo (6) C. Umesh 56, 4. Boltonic (7) Ashhad Asbar 54.5, 5. Chaposa Springs (3) S.A. Amit 54.5, 6. Dancing Grace (9) A.M. Alam 54.5, 7. Loch Lomand (1) Yash Narredu 54.5, 8. Nightjar (2) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 9. Sacre Coure (5) Gaurav Singh 54.5 and 10. Wood Art (8) Ramandeep 54.5.

1. ROMUALDO, 2. WOOD ART, 3. LITTLE WONDER

4. WANDERING ANGEL HANDICAP (2,000m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19 eligible), 12:30 p.m.: 1. Air Marshall (6) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Moresco (1) C. Umesh 58.5, 3. Gangster (2) M.S. Deora 56.5, 4. Kikata (3) P. Sai Kumar 55.5, 5. Radiant Joy (5) S.A. Amit 55.5 and 6. Royal Treasure (4) Ashhad Asbar 55.

1. GANGSTER, 2. MORESCO, 3. ROYAL TREASURE

5. STARRY EYES HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 1:00: 1. Knight In Armour (6) M.S. Deora 60, 2. Rays Of Sun (7) S.A. Amit 59, 3. Octavian (4) Ishwar Sing 58.5, 4. Penang (2) A. Imran Khan 56.5, 5. Star Symbol (1) P. Sai Kumar 56.5, 6. Grandiose (3) Ashhad Asbar 56, 7. Spicy Star (5) Lakhan K 55.5. and 8. Lucky Boy (-) (-) 50.5.

1. STAR SYMBOL, 2. PENANG, 3. RAYS OF SUN

6. EMERALD VALLEY HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 1:30: 1. Grey Twilight (9) Ramandeep 60, 2. Henrietta (3) Lakhan K 60, 3. Mayflower (10) Kuldeep Singh 59, 4. Oberon (2) M.S. Deora 59, 5. Star Fling (5) A. Imran Khan 59, 6. Fabulous Show (1) Gaurav Singh 58, 7. Yaadein (4) P.S. Kaviraj 57, 8. Olympicduel (7) C.Umesh 56.5, 9. Driftwood Pacific (8) Farhan Alam 54.5 and 10. Stern Maiden (6) P. Sai Kumar 54.5.

1. GREY TWILIGHT, 2. MAYFLOWER, 3. STAR FLING

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6.