Star Symbol claims Madras Regimental Centre Challenge Trophy

May 14, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Star Symbol ridden by Mohit Singh, won the division - I Madras Regimental Centre Challenge Trophy (1,200m), the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (May. 14). B. Suresh trains the winner. Jockey S.A. Amit scored a treble on the day.

1. ANDAMAN HANDICAP: EMPEROR CHARMAVAT (C. Brisson) 1, Kikata (P.S. Kaviraj) 2, Three Of A Kind (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Black Label (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 5-3/4, 1 and nose. 1m 30.77s.

Owners: Mr. Bharat V. Epur, Mr. Ayyadevara Srinavas & Mr. Kamineni Shashidhar. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

2. NATHU LA HANDICAP: UNDENIABLE (S.A. Amit) 1, Cloud Jumper (C. Brisson) 2, Dancing Queen (C. Umesh) 3 and Grand Royal (A. Ayaz Khan) 4. 3/4, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 29.72s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

3. KARGIL HANDICAP: HELEN OF TROY (Farid Ansari) 1, Zaneta (C. Umesh) 2, Choice (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Presto Power (S.A. Amit) 4. Not run: Ready Player One. 1, snk and shd. 1m 23.80s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. MADRAS REGIMENTAL CENTRE CHALLENGE TROPHY (Div. I): STAR SYMBOL (Mohit Singh) 1, Spectacle (M. Bhaskar) 2, Fun Storm (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Gold Kite (M.S. Deora) 4. 2, snk and snk. 1m 16.56s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. DEFENCE SERVICES STAFF COLLEGE TROPHY: STAR LAP (P.S. Kaviraj) 1, Turf Melody (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Royal Icon (Mohit Singh) 3 and Proud (A. Ayaz Khan) 4. 1/2, 5-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 15.38s.

Owners: Mr. Neil Madan Bahal & M/s. Jai Govind Stud Agri Farm. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

6. FIELD MARSHAL SHFJ MANEKSHAW TROPHY (Div. I): GUSTY (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Clockwise (C. Umesh) 2, Lord Moi (S.A. Amit) 3 and Flurry Heart (P.S. Kaviraj) 4. Lnk, 5-1/4 and 1. 1m 15.90s.

Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing. Trainer: B. Suresh.

7. FIELD MARSHAL SHFJ MANEKSHAW TROPHY (Div. II): VELU NACHIYAR (S.A. Amit) 1, Fashionista (C. Umesh) 2, Relic Warrior (Manikandan) 3 and Voyager (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Not run: Whisper Of Hope. 3-1/2, 1-3/4 and 2. 1m 17.20s.

Owners: Dr. T. Dhevanathan Yadav, Mrs. Meenakshi Yadav, Miss Harini Yadav & Miss. Karishma Yadav. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

8. MADRAS REGIMENTAL CENTRE CHALLENGE TROPHY (Div. II): GOLDEN MARINA (S.A. Amit) 1, Constant Variable (S. Kamble) 2, Karadeniz (C. Umesh) 3 and Terminator (M. Bhaskar) 4. 3/4, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 15.74s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.