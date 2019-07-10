Star Superior, New Creation, Ice Floe, Cosmic Ray and Speaking Of Stars excel

Star Superior, New Creation, Ice Floe, Cosmic Ray and Speaking Of Stars excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 10).

Inner sand:

600m: Aine (P.S. Chouhan) 40. Moved well.

1200m: Anjeze (P. Trevor) 1-18, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/38.5. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

600m: Princeazeem (rb) 45. Moved well. Tokyo Rose (Vaibhav) 44. In fine trim. Sliver Swift (Merchant) 44. Moved well. Foresight (rb) 44. Strode out well. Sacred Kingdom (Merchant) 45.5. Easy. Caesars Palace (Suraj) 45. Easy. Exclusive Mandate (A. Imran) 46. Moved freely. Duty Call (B. Harish) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Nawabzaadi (A. Ramu) 1-12, 600/42. Pleased. Karadeniz (A. Imran) 1-14, 600/42. Stretched out well. Tonys Pet (P. Ramesh) 1-12.5, 600/43. Impressed. Cape Kidnappers (Asgar), Monte Rei (A. Imran) 1-15, 600/43. They finished together. Princess Annabel (Bhawani) 1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Wild Wild Angels (Vaibhav) 1-12, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1200m: Silent Ruler (P. Ramesh), Afrikaan (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead. Star Cracker (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Chutzpah (Amit) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. Super Gladiator (Noornabi), Touch Your Destiny (Merchant) 1-33, (1,200-600) 41.5. They moved well. Smile Of Joy (Rayan), Awesome Girl (P.S. Chouhan) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former moved better. Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Easy. Crack Of Dawn (Srinath) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Mauritania (Sandesh) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. New Creation (Sandesh) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. A good display. Foi Et Amour (Srinath), Ice Floe (Sandesh) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Indian Pharoah (Sandesh) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Ispelldangertoall (Akshay) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Strode out well.

1400m: Track Striker (Noornabi) 1-46, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Worked well. Speaking Of Stars (Zervan) 1-43, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. A fine display. Harbour Sunrise (P. Trevor), Commodus (Selvaraj) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. They moved impressively. Merlot (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Star Superior (Suraj), Super Smart (Mark) 1-39, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. Former put up a pleasing display while the letter joint at 1000m and finished distance behind.

1600m: Mr Handsome (Mark), Sir Supremo (Suraj) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. They moved fluently. Cosmic Ray (Suraj) 1-54, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A good display.