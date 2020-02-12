Star Sapphire, Mystic Flame, Caesars Palace, Diamond Rays, Indian Democrat and Amalfi Sunrise shine

Races

Star Sapphire, Mystic Flame, Caesars Palace, Diamond Rays, Indian Democrat and Amalfi Sunrise shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Feb. 12)

Inner sand:

600m: Sir Jersey (Antony), Ansaldo (M. Naveen) 39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Nisus (Antony), Redoubtable (B. Harish) 39.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1000m: Limato (P. Ramesh) 1-8, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Constantinople (S.K. Paswan) 1-25, (1,200-600) 37.5. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Raw Gold (rb), Highland Rock (Jagadeesh) 46.5. They moved freely. Manifest (Chetan G), Formidable Star (Ashok) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Rule Of Engagement (rb) 1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Legendary Princess (David Allan) 1-14.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Stone House (S. Babu), Shanaey (P. Ramesh) 1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Top News (Rayan) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Caesars Palace (Suraj), Stars In His Eyes (Mark) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Mystic Flame (Irvan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Mighty Red (David Allan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Perfectimagination (Aliyar) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Amalfi Sunrise (Suraj), Animal Queen (Mark) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Diamond Rays (Aliyar) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/43.5. A good display. Indian Democrat (David Allan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Shaped well. Classic Charm (Chetan G) 1-32, (1,200-600) 44.5. Easy. Sporting Memories (David Allan), King Creole (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. They moved impressively.

1400m: Star Sapphire (Suraj), Amazing Skill (S. Hussain) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former showed out. Queen Regnant (David Allan) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved nicely. Star Superior (Suraj) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Akita Pro (S. Shareef) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up.

