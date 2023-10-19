ADVERTISEMENT

Star Glory lives up to the billing in Mysore District Cup

October 19, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU:

S. Narredu-trained Star Glory (Suraj Narredu up) won the Mysore District Cup, the main event of the races held here on Thursday (Oct 19). The winner is owned by M/s. Daulat Chhabria & S. Narredu.

The results:

1. CHIRAPUNJI PLATE: ARMAMENT (Gautam Raj) 1, Star Citizen (Hindu S) 2, Akasi (Inayat) 3 and Sky Princess (R. Pradeep) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and Lnk. 1m, 25.59s. ₹251 (w), 32, 16 and 14 (p), SHP: 63, THP: 51, FP: 1,789, Q: 669, Trinella: 14,656, Exacta: 33,507 (carried over). Favourite: Code Of Honour. Owner: Mr. Dilipkumar D Mehta. Trainer: Ranjeet Shinde.

2. AUTUMN BLUE PLATE: MASTERS MIND (A. Baandal) 1, Apollo Light (P. Surya) 2, Shooting Venus (S. John) 3 and D Admiral (T. Pavan) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 13.29s. ₹23 (w), 14, 17 and 25 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 61, FP: 74, Q: 56, Trinella: 1,310, Exacta: 7,218. Favourite: Masters Mind. Owner: Mr. Suchit Jayaraj Shah. Trainer: M. Bobby.

3. SRI KANTEERAVA NARASIMHARAJA SPORTS CLUB TROPHY: PARKER (Srinath) 1, D Roman Power (Koshi K) 2, Great Hope (L.A. Rozario) 2 and Deemed To Fire (Angad) 4. 3-1/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 38.06s. Rs. 39 (w), 10, 20 and 17 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 36, FP: 235, Q: 82, Trinella: 787, Exacta: 3,341. Favourite: D Roman Power. Owner: Mr. P. Nalin Kumar. Trainer: Joseph Awale.

4. K. THAMMANNA GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY: BRAVE TROOPER (A.K. Aniket) 1, Court Jester (Faiz) 2, Indian Glory (Abhishek Mhatre) 3 and Black Coffee (R. Pradeep) 4. 10-1/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 10.87s. ₹14 (w), 10, 19 and 13 (p), SHP: 80, THP: 34, FP: 166, Q: 171, Trinella: 450, Exacta: 1,040. Favourite: Brave Trooper. Owners: M/s. Rakesh, B.P. Devaraja & Tajamul Waseem Khan. Trainer: Rakesh.

5. MYSORE DISTRICT CUP: STAR GLORY (Suraj) 1, Segera (Angad) 2, Ravishing Form (S. Saqlain) 3 and Peyo (Salman Khan) 4. 3-1/4, Nose and 3-1/4. 1m, 23.29s. ₹20 (w), 18 and 11 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 37, FP: 160, Q: 113, Trinella: 387, Exacta: 1,961. Favourite: Star Glory. Owners: M/s. Daulat Chhabria & S. Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

6. ALEKONA TROPHY (Div. I): FOUR WHEEL DRIVE (Inayat) 1, Sea Blush (Hindu S) 2, Mystical Merkabah (Angad) 3 and Southern Power (Srinath) 4. Shd, 2 and 3. 1m, 25.22s. ₹43 (w), 14, 18 and 18 (p), SHP: 50, THP: 79, FP: 243, Q: 123, Trinella: 613, Exacta: 2,151. Favourite: Southern Power. Owners: M/s. Akshay Karan, Syed Nawaz Hussain & V. Krishna Das. Trainer: S. Dominic.

7. ALEKONA TROPHY (Div. II): SOLO PRINCE (Darshan) 1, Sekhmet (Hindu S) 2, Cinco De Mayo (G. Vivek) 3 and Eco Friendly (A. Ramu) 4. Nk, 2-1/2 and Shd. 1m, 24.73s. ₹44 (w), 16, 21 and 13 (p), SHP: 58, THP: 54, FP: 320, Q: 156, Trinella: 1,048, Exacta: 15,507. Favourite: Cinco De Mayo. Owners: Mr. Rakesh Kumar & Dr. C.N. Devayya. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

Jackpot: ₹1,329 (seven tkts.); Runner-up: 66 (60 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: 2,645 (one tkt.); Treble (i): 346 (five tkts.); (ii): 475 (four tkts.).

