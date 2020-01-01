Races

Supreme Fragrance wins SI Oaks in style

Champion steed: Owner A.C. Muthiah, right, and trainer R. Foley leading in Supreme Fragrance (Nakhat Singh astride) after the filly won the South India Oaks handily on Wednesday.

Robert Foley-trained Supreme Fragrance (Nakhat Singh astride) claimed the South India Oaks, the third Classic of the season held here on Wednesday (Jan. 1). The winner is the property of Mr. A.C. Muthiah.

The odds-on Star Appearance led the field till the final turn and surrendered to Kirkwood in the straight before Supreme Fragrance, who was running sixth throughout the race, came wide on the outside and took command in the last 200m to win with plenty to spare.

1. NEW YEAR CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: WELCOME PRINCESS (Umesh) 1, Dominant (Yash) 2, Incredible Star (P. Sai Kumar) 3. and Supreme Commander (Akshay Kumar) 4. 6-1/2, 3-3/4 and 5-1/4. 1m, 43.21s. ₹15 (w), 11 and 10 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 27, Q: 26, Tla: 102. Favourite: Supreme Commander. Owners: Mr. A. Manickam & Mr. C.R. Balakumar. Trainer: Mandanna.

2. FRANKEL PLATE (1,200m), maiden 4-y-o only rated 20 to 45: CAPE COD (A. Imran) 1. Queen Justitia (S. Shareef) 2, Queen Of Gibraltar (Rajendra Singh) 3 and Moonlight Night (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and lnk. 1m, 15.97s. ₹37 (w), nil, 22 and 22 (p), SHP: 54, FP: 307, Q: 85, Tla: 3,814 (c/o). Favourite: Haran. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: B. Suresh.

3. K. BALARAMA DAS MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): PIRATE’S LOVE (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Moment Of Life (Farhan) 2, Lord Glitters (Yash) 3 and Star Caviar (Merchant) 4. Not run: Fakhrunisa and Stella Superiore. 5, 7 and nk 1m, 16.86s. ₹17 (w), 9, 9 and 9 (p), SHP: 13, FP: 351, Q: 57, Tla: 996. Favourite: Star Caviar. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Prasad Rao. Trainer: Vishesh.

4. R. RAMAKRISHNAN MEMORIAL MILLION (1,200m), 4-y-o & above (Terms): CAVALLO VELOCE (A. Imran) 1, Subah Ka Tara (Srinath) 2, Apalis (Akshay Kumar) 3 and King T’Chala (Yash) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 12.41s. ₹45 (w), 5, 10 and 14 (p), SHP: 27, FP: 181, Q: 101, Tla: 2,782. Favourite: Lady Legend. Owner: Mr. Arun Alagappan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. SOUTH INDIA OAKS (2,400m) 4-y-o fillies only (Terms): SUPREME FRAGRANCE (Multidimensional-Dior) Nakhat Singh 1, BOSTONIA (Multidimensional-Real Excellence) Srinath 2, KIRKWOOD (Win Legend-Bold Reply) S. John 3 and ROYAL CURRENCY (Corporate Jungle-Private Collection) A. Imran 4. 5-3/4, 1/2 and 9-3/4. 2m, 46s. ₹456 (w), 17 and 29 (p), SHP: 35, FP: 343, Q: 381, Tla: 614. Favourite: British Empress. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Foley.

6. CHIEF MINISTER’S TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: TEXAS ROSE (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Desert Hawk (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Country’s Grace (Irshad Alam) 3 and Eyes Of Falcon (Merchant) 4. Nk, 2 and 1. 1m, 14.63s. ₹29 (w), 12, 6 and 21 (p), SHP: 21, FP: 68, Q: 36, Tla: 2,176. Favourite: Striking Distance. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Prasad Rao. Trainer: Vishesh.

7. SHANGHAI SCURRY (1,000m) rated 0 to 25: BRIGHT SCRIPT (S. Shareef) 1, Chanakya (A.M. Alam) 2, River Bend (Umesh) and Bul Bul Dara (Farhan) 4. 1, 1-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 3.31s. ₹18 (w), 8, 17 and 7 (p), SHP: 59, FP: 432, Q: 235, Tla: 802. Favourite: River Bend. Owner: Dr. Murali Venkataswamy. Trainer: Uthiah.

Jkt: ₹2,29,361 (one tkt.), Runner up: 62,006 (two tkts.), Mini Jkt: 33,153 (one tkt.), Tr (i): 689 (24 tkts.), (ii): 6,703 (five tkts.).

