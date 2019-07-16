Star Baron, Breaking Bounds, Princess Annabel, Enid Blyton, Electra and Blue Moon impress

Star Baron, Breaking Bounds, Princess Annabel, Enid Blyton, Electra and Blue Moon impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 16)

Inner sand:

1200m: Commandpost (Manish R) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/38.5. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Star Baron (rb), Breaking Bounds (rb) 41. They moved fluently. Tonys Pet (P. Ramesh) 45. Easy. Animal Queen (Suraj) 45. Moved on the bit. Chutzpah (Amit) 45.5. Moved freely. Genuine Star (Prabhakaran) 45.5. Easy. Eastern Crown (rb) 43. In fine trim. Flirting Eyes (Bhawani) 43. Strode out well. Southern Ruler (Bhawani) 45.5. Moved freely. Silver Dew (Bhawani) 43. Pleased. Racy Princess (Merchant) 45. Moved well. Air Of Distinction (Bhawani) 44. Stretched. Cavallo Veloce (A. Imran) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Andra King (Tauseef) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Lovemyboss (Akshay) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Honey Trap (Antony) 1-12, 600/42. Strode out well. Desert Rose (Shobhan) 1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well. Foresight (rb), Worship (Irvan) 1-12, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Musterion (Bhawani) 1-14, 600/41.5. Impressed.

1200m: Princess Annabel (Bhawani), Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. A notable pair. Aleef (rb), Turf Prospector (Asif Khan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They finished together. Electra (Suraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Moved attractively. Show Girl (S. Shareef) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Bernardini (Anjar) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. In fine nick. Sir Lancelot (Indrajeet) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine trim. Cosmos (Zervan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine fettle. No Opinion (Tauseef) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Easy. Orenda (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Exclusive Mandate (A. Imran), Southern Power (R. Ravi) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Truly Delightful (Bhawani), Play Safe (Darshan) 1-32, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Alberetta (S. Shareef) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Eased up in the last part.

1400m: Aachen (S. Shareef) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. In fine condition. Mighty Red (Bhawani) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Stretched out well. Blue Moon (T.S. Jodha) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1600m: Lycurgus (S. Shareef) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved impressively.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1200m: Above The Rest (Manish R), Black Hawk (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Santiago (Antony), Aferpi (B. Harish) 1-21, (1,200-600) 41. Latter slowly off. Jan Zizka (Sandesh), Mrs Thatcher (N. Rajesh) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Sharp Response (R. Pradeep), Diamantissimo (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished distance ahead. Queen Isabella (Nazerul) 1-27, (1,200-600) 44. Jumped out well. Skybound (Mubarak), Bold Runner (Chetan K) 1-25, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Shining Magic (M. Kumar), South Bell (Prabhakaran) 1-22, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out well. Aerospeed (rb), Lovely Sierra (Merchant) 1-21, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Kimera (rb), Good Time Indeed (Tauseef) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Revan Star (Chetan K), Daring Sweetheart (Shobhan) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. They took a good jump and finished together. Psychic Warrior (Noornabi), Red Indian (Nazerul) 1-25, (1,200-600) 43. They jumped out well.