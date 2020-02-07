Races

Star And Garter, Arlette, Sherwin, Prevalent Force and Griffin excel

Star And Garter, Arlette, Sherwin, Prevalent Force and Griffin excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Feb 7).

Inner sand:

1000m: A 3-y-o (Win Legend - Conceptual) (Antony), Compliance (B. Harish) 1-9, 600/39. They moved impressively.

1200m: George Burling (S. John), Redoubtable (Antony) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/39. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Anfia (rb), Nisus (S. John) 45. They moved freely.

1000m: Benediction (Irvan) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1200m: Prevalent Force (Irvan) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. A fine display. Sherwin (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Arlette (R. Marshall) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively. Star And Garter (S. John) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Sweet Kiss (Ashok) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Strode out well.

1400m: Cavallini (Vaibhav), Sun Splash (S. Shareef) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Tororosso (Anjar), Griffin (Vaibhav) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. They moved attractively. Bloom Buddy (S. Shareef) 1-45, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up. Debonair (Nazerul) 1-43, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. In fine trim.

1600m: Adjudicate (S. John) 2-4.5, (1,600-600) 1-15. Moved on the bit.

