Stalin and Rasputin catch the eye 

Published - October 11, 2024 03:26 pm IST - PUNE:

Stalin and Rasputin caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 11) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Knotty Legend (Trevor) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Rasputin (Hamir) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Magical Star (Gore) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed.

1200m: Fast Approach (Gore) 1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely. Stalin (Akshay Kumar), Speak The Breed (V. Bunde) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished level.

Gate practice noted on the sand track.

1000m: 2/y/os Golden Dancer (Akshay Kumar), Excellent Art/Eskdale (A. Prakash) and Touch of Mystic (Gore) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. First name finished two lengths ahead of second name who further finished three lengths ahead of the last name. 2/y/os Foujita (Shahrukh) , Dancing Cloud (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. 2/y/os Leitir Mor/Forever Glory (Bhawani), Chicago Chimes (app) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43. They ended level.

