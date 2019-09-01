St. Andrews, Seventh Mile and See The Sunrise show out

St. Andrews, Seventh Mile and See The Sunrise showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept. 1) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Grand Architect (Santosh), Gabriel (Merchant) 50, 600/37.5. Pair moved level freely. Shapath (Nazil), Golden Orchid (rb) 53, 600/40. Pair level. St. Andrews (Trevor), Congressional (Santosh) 47, 600/35. Former made up two lengths and easily finished level. Gazino (S.J. Sunil) 49, 600/37. Moved well. Iron Age (Trevor) 50.5, 600/38.5. Good. Flashing Honour (Bhawani) 50, 600/37. Worked well. Take It Easy (Nazil) 53.5, 600/40. Easy. Knight Superior (Zameer), Divine Glory (A. Gaikwad) 55.5, 600/42. They ended level. Mozart (Zervan) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Super Mario (rb) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Slightly urged. Bakhtawar (D.A. Naik) 1-9.5, 600/41. Easy. Governor General (rb) 1-6, 800/50.5, 600/38. Moved freely. Tenacious (Zervan), Adeline (V. Jodha) 1-6, 800/50.5, 600/38. Former ended two lengths in front. Clymene (P. Naidu) 1-5, 800/49, 600/37. Moved well. Kariega (Akshay) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Pleased. Sir Percy Blakeney (Nazil) 1-4, 800/49.5, 600/38. Responded well.

1200m: See The Sunrise (Trevor), Sawgrass (Santosh) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/49.5, 600/37.5. Former moved impressively and finished a distance ahead. Questina (Trevor), Free Gold (A. Imran Khan) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former who finished four lengths ahead should make amends. New England (A. Imran Khan), Raees (Mansoor) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/50.5, 600/38. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Hyannis (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Riquewihr (Trevor) 1-20.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Shaped well. Elation (Trevor), Akina Speed Star (Kharadi) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Seventh Mile (Trevor), Nekhbet (Kharadi) 1-17.5, 1000/1-3.5, 800/49, 600/37.5. Former who was three lengths behind at the start easily finished level. Note former. King Solomon (Parmar), Wizard Of Stocks (Neeraj) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/50.5, 600/37. Former superior. Sea The Dream (Neeraj), Jameson (Zervan) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. They moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Ithaca (Trevor) 1-34, 1200/1-19.5, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Impressed.

1600m: Roberta (Parmar) 1-56, 1200/1-26, 800/56, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Mock race — August 31:

Race track: 1600m: Alexei (Trevor), Moriseiki (A. Imran Khan), Justified (Zervan) and Silver Storm (Baria) 1-44, 600/36. Won by: 1/2, 1, 4. Alexei reared up in the stalls and was slowly off by a distance. Later she covered the leeway till the bend and comfortably won the race from fast finishing Moriseiki. Note Alexei.