St. Andrews may score an encore

Trainer Bezan Chenoy’s ward St. Andrews, who won well in his last start, may score an encore in the Mathradas Goculdas Trophy, the feature event of Saturday’s (April 1) evening races.

Rails will be placed 2 metres wide from 1400m upto the winning post.

1. P.B. AVASIA PLATE (1,600m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 – 5.00 p.m.: 1. Multiglory (2) Dashrath 59, 2. Jeannine (1) C.S.Jodha 58.5 and 3. Pugnacious (3) Neeraj 54.5.

PUGNACIOUS

2. MATHRADAS GOCULDAS TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward – 5.30: 1. Brynhill (2) Santosh 61, 2. Remember Me (3) S.Amit 53.5, 3. St. Andrews (4) C.S.Jodha 51.5 and 4. Super Sunshine (1) N.Rawal 50.

ST. ANDREWS

3. V.R. MENON PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 – 6.00: 1. Forest Fire (5) Sandesh 60, 2. Sheer Belief (1) K.Kadam 57.5, 3. Windhoek (4) S.Amit 56, 4. Arc Of Passion (7) Merchant 55, 5. Star Scholar (3) Trevor 54, 6. Maqsad (2) Joseph 52 and 7. Gold Streak (6) Nadeem 50.

1. FOREST FIRE, 2. WINDHOEK, 3. STAR SCHOLAR

4. CAPTAIN G. HALL TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 6.30: 1. Eiger’s Tiger (2) Neeraj 60, 2. Democrat (6) C.S. Jodha 56.5, 3. Kiss From A Rose (3) A.Gaikwad 56.5, 4. Ventura (7) S.Kamble 56.5, 5. Respect (8) Dashrath 55.5, 6. Drogo (1) J.Chinoy 53.5, 7. Jeena (4) S.Amit 53, 8. Carnival (9) Trevor 52.5, 9. Sweep Aside (5) Merchant 52 and 10. Pretty Angel (10) Sandesh 51.5.

1. DROGO, 2. EIGER’S TIGER, 3. PRETTY ANGEL

5. NANOLI STUD JUVENILE STAKES (1,400m) 3-y-o only – 7.00: 1. Texas Gold (6) J.Chinoy 57, 2. Gnostic Eyes (2) N.Rawal 53, 3. Anniversary Girl (3) Bhawani 51.5, 4. Daffodil (1) Neeraj 51.5, 5. Daughterofthesun (5) Trevor 51.5 and 6. Forest Fairy (4) C.S. Jodha 51.5.

1. DAFFODIL, 2. FOREST FAIRY

6. RAJCOOMAR GUJADHUR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 – 7.30: 1. Vision Of Romance (5) N.Rawal 60.5, 2. Batman (3) C.S.Jodha 58.5, 3. Country Music (6) Neeraj 58, 4. Classicus (1) Trevor 57, 5. Zambian (4) J.Chinoy 57, 6. Makino (7) Sandesh 55.5 and 7. Sensex (2) Santosh 51.

1. BATMAN, 2. MAKINO

7. A GEDDIS PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 – 8.00: 1. Grey Flannel (3) Trevor 60.5, 2. Fabio (9) S.J.Sunil 59, 3. Gran Paradiso (6) Neeraj 58, 4. Pristina (1) S.Sunil 57.5, 5. Top Wizard (8) Kuldeep 57.5, 6. Pacific Dunes (12) Santosh 56.5, 7. Gregorian Chants (7) Merchant 55.5, 8. Logano (2) S.Amit 55.5, 9. Be Bold (4) C.S.Jodha 55, 10. Knight’s Quest (14) J.Chinoy 55, 11. Petronius (13) Sandesh 53.5, 12. Shape The Scape (11) Nadeem 53, 13. Ame (10) Vishal 52.5 and 14. Dusky Siren (5) Bhawani 52.5.

1. PETRONIUS, 2. FABIO, 3. GREY FLANNEL

Day’s best: ST. ANDREWS

Double: PUGNACIOUS – PETRONIUS

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.