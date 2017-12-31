Square Moon claims Homi Mody Trophy

Square Moon, ridden by S. Amit, claimed the Homi Mody Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Sunday (Dec. 31). The winner is owned by M/s. Kishore P. Rungta & Adhirajsingh Jodha, and trained by Adhirajsingh Jodha.

HOMI MODY TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: Square Moon (S. Amit) 1, Eternal Sunshine (C.S. Jodha) 2, Mekong Delta (Trevor) 3 and Phenomenal Memory (Zervan) 4. Snk, 2, 3-3/4. 2m 05.56s. ₹54 (w), 16 and 10 (p). SHP: 18, FP: 293, Q: 179, Tanala: 187 and 50. Favourite: Mekong Delta. Owners: M/s. Kishore P. Rungta & Adhirajsingh Jodha. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

SET ALIGHT PLATE (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Smasher (Neeraj) 1, Komandant (S. Amit) 2, Jager Bomb (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Daughterofthesun (Ajinkya) 4. 4-3/4, 1-1/2, 2-1/4. 2m 32.74s. 15 (w), 13 and 52 (p). SHP: 89, FP: 199, Q: 135, Tanala: 612 and 190. Favourite: Smasher. Owners: Mr. Vijay B. Shirke and Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo, Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta. Trainer: P.Shroff.

P.D. BOLTON TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Excellent Gold (Dashrath) 1, Summer Rays (Trevor) 2, Queen Credible (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Makino (Neeraj) 4. Hd, 1-1/4, 1. 1m 11.12s. 24 (w), 16 and 14 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 44, Q: 20, Tanala: 177 and 111. Favourite: Summer Rays. Owners: M/s. Harisharan Devgan, Jiyaji Bhosale, Rishikesh Bhosale & Tinder S. Ahluwalia. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

PRADEEP VIJAYAKAR TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: In The Stars (Trevor) 1, Roosevelt (Neeraj) 2, Fabio (S.J. Sunil) 3 and Scion (Nikhil) 4. Not run: Queen Ria. 2-1/4, 3, 3/4. 1m 11.96s. 16 (w), 11, 10 and 53 (p). SHP: 28, FP: 34, Q: 18, Tanala: 244 and 264. Favourite: In The Stars. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: C.D. Katrak.

CLINTON PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Silver Edge (S. Amit) 1, Star Ace (Neeraj) 2, Silver Moon (S. Sunil) 3 and Care Free (Raghuveer) 4. Not run: Dazzling Eyes. 1-1/4, 1/2, Lnk. 2m 06.82s. 60 (w) , 18, 37 and 26 (p). SHP: 99, FP: 1,055, Q: 349, Tanala: 6,804 and 2,333. Favourite: Fortitude. Owners: M/s. C. Rajendra & Vijay L. Mansukhani. Trainer: C. Rajendra.

PRADEEP VIJAYKAR TROPHY (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Walk On By (Zervan) 1, Mighty Warrior (Bhawani) 2, Fribourg (Ayyar) 3 and Magic Dust (Dashrath) 4. Not run: Saffron Flower. 1-3/4, 1-1/4, 1-1/2. 1m 12.38s. 21 (w), 13, 24 and 76 (p). SHP: 96, FP: 638, Q: 193, Tanala: 2,903 and 1,659. Favourite: Walk On By. Owners: M/s. Matadin S. Kejriwal, Zaheer Lalkaka, Pervez Andhyarujina & Homi D. Bhagwagar. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

MASEEHA PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26:

Tomahawk (T.S. Jodha) 1, Galtero (S. Amit) 2, Glorious Thunder (Raghuveer) 3 and Voulez Vous (Ayyar) 4. Hd, 3-1/2, 1-3/4. 1m 26.62s. 51 (w), 21, 23 and 38 (p). SHP: 71, FP: 674, Q: 295, Tanala: 5,575 and 2,867. Favourite: Hunayn. Owner: Mr. Diwakar Shetty. Trainer: Nirad Karanjawalla.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: 4,120 (124 tkts); 30 per cent: 195 (1,120 tkts).

Treble: 1,095 (36 tkts).

Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: 4,932 (21 tkts); 30 per cent: 232 (191 tkts).