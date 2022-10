Spring Grove, Phenom, Agostini Carracci and Petronia impress

ADVERTISEMENT

Spring Grove, Phenom, Agostini Carracci and Petronia impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 12) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Excellent Star (Rupesh) 40. Easy. Brazos (Parmar) 41. Easy. Phenom (Parmar) 35. Excelled.

800m: Fast Rain (Parmar) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 53, 600/37. Moved well. Meridia (V. Jodha) 51, 600/39. Slightly urged. Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 48, 600/36. Moved impressively. Vinvent Van Gogh (Mosin), Dyf (C.S. Jodha) 51, 600/37. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Narakamicie (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Turmeric Tower (M. Alam) 49, 600/37. Responded well. Gilt Edge (Ranjane) 49, 600/38. Worked well. Tureci (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/39. Pressed. Petronia (Nazil) 48, 600/36. Moved attractively. Sky Storm (C.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy. Michigan (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 49, 600/36. Good. Emrys (app) 57, 600/43. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Royal Castle (M. Alam) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Fortunate Son (Parmar) 1-3, 800/48, 600/36. Stretched. Spring Grove (Dhebe) 1-2, 800/48, 600/36. Impressed. Dangerous (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Ignore the last run. Rubik Star (Rupesh) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39. Easy. Juiced (Dhebe) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. Urged. Coeur De Lion (S. Chinoy) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved well. Renaissance Art (Nazil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1200m: Monarchy (Nazil) 1-27, 600/42. Easy.