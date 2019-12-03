Speedster, Malwa, Star Superior, Treasure Delight, Knight Templar and Kerazano shine

: Speedster, Malwa, Star Superior, Treasure Delight, Knight Templar and Kerazano shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec 3)

Inner sand:

600m: Morrane Gabriella (R. Pradeep) 41. Moved freely.

1000m: Star Appearance (Suraj), Amazing Skill (rb) 1-5.5, 600/39. Former started two lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Into The Groove (Indrajeet) 1-8, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Dream Chaser (Kiran Rai) 44. Moved well. A 2-y-o (Tazahum - Thunder Bay) (S. Hussain) 44. In fine condition. Barog (Ramesh K) 44.5. Moved freely. Chameleons Image (Nazerul) 45. Easy. Mountain Lion (T.S. Jodha) 43. Strode out well. Gallic (A. Imran) 45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Global Ruler (rb) 1-16, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Alvarez (rb) 1-13, 600/41. Moved fluently. Prime Star (Tauseef) 1-15, 600/44. Shaped well. After Hours (rb) 1-13, 600/45. Moved freely. Kerazano (David Allan) 1-14.5, 600/42. Pleased. Handsome (Suraj), Kingsfield (Mark) 1-15, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Treasure Delight (Suraj) 1-10.5, 600/43. Impressed. Aerospeed (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Extended.

1200m: Knight Templar (D. Patel) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Perfectasther (Sai Kiran) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Worked well. Ashwa Raftar (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Moved impressively. Star Superior (Suraj) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Malwa (R. Marshall) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. Strode out well. Scarlet Princess (Sai Kiran) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Speedster (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A fine display.

1400m: Big Sur (David Allan) 1-46, (1,400-600) 57.5. Moved on the bit.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1200m: A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Laserre) (R. Marshall), Carmine (Indrajeet) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Christopher Wren (rb), Johnny Bravo (A. Imran) Java Peninsula (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. First two named were the pick. Four Wheel Drive (Noornabi), Caracas (N. Rajesh) 1-29, (1,200-600) 44. They jumped out well. A 2-yo (Tazahum - State Secret) (Mark), Night Secret (Suraj) 1-27, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Foresight (R. Pradeep), Flaming Orange (Irvan) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Akita Pro (S. Shareef), Cavallini (Vaibhav) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Annalease (rb), Slovenia (S. Hussain) 1-23, (1,200-600) 38. Latter slowly away. Jayadratha (P. Mani), Little Joe (Md. Akram), Awesome Princess (rb) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. First named impressed while the second named slowly out. Emidio (Surya), Drusilla (T.S. Jodha), Livisilla (rb) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. First two named were the pick. Diamantissimo (Arul), a 2-y-o (Tenth Star - Arabian Silk) (Tauseef) 1-22, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished distance ahead. Goodwill Warrior (rb), a 2-y-o (Black Cash - Pouilly Fume) (Chetan K), Dreams Ahead (Jagadeesh) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. First named impressed. Violin (Nazerul), Shivalic Gold (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Revan Star (Surya), The Preacher (R. Pradeep) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Flirting Eyes (Ashok), Classic Charm (Darshan) 1-26, (1,200-600) 43. They took a level jump and finished together. Silver Swift (R. Marshall), Super Gladiator (Noornabi) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished eight lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Prize Magic) (T.S. Jodha), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Ice Point) (Surya), Bold Runner (R. Pradeep) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. First named pleased. Stormy Knight (Jagadeesh), Roc Girl (rb) 1-25, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.