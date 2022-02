Speedster claims Stayers Trial Stakes

Speedster (Suraj up) won the Stayers Trial Stakes, the feature event of the races held here on Thursday (Feb 3). The winner is owned and trained by Mr. Warren Singh. Suraj won three races on the day.

1. INDRAVATI PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 6-y-o & over: ELITE AGENT (Sai Kiran) 1, Fierce Fighter (P.P. Dhebe) 2, Konichiwa (Mark) 3 and Akasi (A. Qureshi) 4. 4-1/4, 1-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 30.70s. ₹25 (w), 13, 17 and 32 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 67, FP: 105, Q: 82, Trinella: 985 and 624, Exacta: 6,073 and 3,123. Favourite: Elite Agent. Owner: The Estate Of Late R.R. Byramji. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

2. SPLENDID ROLE PLATE (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): RAVISHING FORM (Suraj) 1, Philosophy (Shane Gray) 2, Yukan (Akshay K) 3 and Aguila (Kiran Rai) 4. Not run: Forty Niner. 2-1/4, 5 and 7-3/4. 1m, 08.14s. ₹12 (w), 11, 10 and 12 (p), SHP: 20, THP: 31, FP: 26, Q: 22, Trinella: 29 and 14, Exacta: 115 and 109. Favourite: Ravishing Form. Owners: Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, Mrs. Anasuya Gupta & The Estate Of Late R.R. Byramji. Trainer: Parvati Byramji.

3. INDRAVATI PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 6-y-o & over: LIFEISAMIRACLE (Vishal Bunde) 1, Aferpi (S. John) 2, Black Whizz (Dhanu Shing) 3 and Birchwood (Naveen Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 2 and 2. 1m, 30.27s. ₹26 (w), 14, 21 and 10 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 40, FP: 139, Q: 94, Trinella: 797 and 263, Exacta: 45,028 and 19,297. Favourite: Lifeisamiracle. Owners: Mr. Naresh Kumar Pawar and Mr. M. Venkatarama. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

4. KADAMBI FALLS PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: LORD FRANKEL (Shane Gray) 1, Sensational Gray (Darshan) 2, Queen Regnant (Vishal Bunde) 3 and Southern Power (Nazerul) 4. 4-3/4, 3-1/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 28.41s. ₹55 (w), 15, 14 and 20 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 54, FP: 282, Q: 103, Trinella: 1,371 and 808, Exacta: 10,273 and 8,806. Favourite: Hope Island. Owners: Mr. S. Padmanabhan, Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, Bachhawat Farms Pvt Ltd & Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

5. HASSAN PLATE (2,000m), rated 40 to 65: ANTIBES (S. John) 1, Grey Channel (Dhanu Singh) 2, Green Channel (S. Saqlain) 3. Not run: Peluche. 1 and Hd. 2m, 17.87s. ₹14 (w), 10 and 34, SHP: 22, THP: 16, FP: 27, Q: 18, Trinella: 16 and 10. Favourite: Antibes. Owners: Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Shiven Surendranath, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha, Mr. Haider Soomar & M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

6. STAYERS TRIAL STAKES (2,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): SPEEDSTER (Suraj) 1, Automatic (A. Qureshi) 2, Salazaar (S. John) 3 and Towering Presence (Akshay K) 4. 7, 5-1/2 and 11. 2m, 35.73s. ₹55 (w), 27 and 48 (p), SHP: 75, THP: 37, FP: 592, Q: 161, Trinella: 499 and 160, Exacta: 2,493 and 1,959. Favourite: Salazaar. Owner and trainer: Mr. Warren Singh.

7. RAICHUR PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: KNIGHT IN HOOVES (Suraj) 1, Alberetta (L.A. Rozario) 2, Brunhild (P.P. Dhebe) 3 and Thousand Words (Arshad) 4. 4, 1 and 3/4. 1m, 14.43s. ₹17 (w), 11, 25 and 14 (p), SHP: 70, THP: 52, FP: 157, Q: 114, Trinella: 300 and 90, Exacta: 997 and 532. Favourite: Knight In Hooves. Owner: Mr. Daulat Chhabria. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

8. KADAMBI FALLS PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: SMITHSONIAN (Vishal Bunde) 1, In A Breeze (Trevor) 2, Twinkle Feet (Arshad) 3 and Shining Rock (P. Surya) 4. 1-1/4, Lnk and 2-1/4. 1m, 28.31s. ₹134 (w), 34, 18 and 20 (p), SHP: 60, THP: 50, FP: 709, Q: 179, Trinella: 4,481 and 1,921, Exacta: 16,637 and 5,347. Favourite: Shining Rock. Owner and trainer: Mr. Aravind Ganapathy.

Jackpot: ₹8,587 (five tkts.); Runner-up: 214 (86 tkts.); Treble (i): 181 (33 tkts.); (ii): 2,023 (five tkts.).