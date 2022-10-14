Speedster claims Governor’s Cup-2022

MYSURU:
October 14, 2022

Speedster (Antony Raj up), won the Governor’s Cup-2022, the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Oct 14). The winner is owned and trained by Warren Singh.

1. BELGAUM PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: FLASH BOND (Angad) 1, Tia Maria (J.H. Arul) 2, Aurele (H. Zeeshan) 3 and Gintoki (B. Darshan) 4. 3/4, 1-3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 41.99s. ₹42 (w), 20 and 19 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 31, FP: 118, Q: 48, Trinella: 230 and 112. Favourite: Tia Maria. Owner: Col. Kuldeep Singh Garcha. Trainer: Pratap Kamath.

2. NYVELI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: AKASI (R. Pradeep) 1, Thea’s Gift (Angad) 2, Scarlet Princess (H. Rathod) 3 and Swiss Bay (Kiran Rai) 4. 3, 3/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 16.47s. ₹25 (w), 13, 10 and 22 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 39, FP.53, Q: 22, Trinella: 211 and 171. Favourite: Thea’s Gift. Owner: Mr. Ramesh R. Trainer: S. Inayathulla.

3. DELHI PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: TAREK (S. Saqlain) 1, Parker (Angad) 2, Worldly Wise (Antony) 3 and Great Hope (Hasib A) 4. Lnk, 1-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 41.96s. ₹24 (w), 12, 26 and 10 (p), SHP: 53, THP: 53, FP: 254, Q: 137, Trinella: 454 and 86. Favourite: Tarek. Owner: Mrs. Shirley M. Bobby. Trainer: M. Bobby.

4. A.R. SUBRAMANYA RAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: ANAKIN (Jagadeesh) 1, Fernet Branca (J.H. Arul) 2, The Response (Sai Kiran) 3 and Evangeline (Rayan) 4. Not run: Lauterbrunnen, Deimus and Lagopus. 2-1/2, 3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 13.73s. ₹89 (w), 16, 18 and 12 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 43, FP: 491, Q: 185, Trinella: 1,215 and 597. Favourite: Fernet Branca. Owners: M/s. N. Prem Kumar, H.K. Lakshman Gowda, Rakesh Kumar & V. Lokanath. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

5. GOVERNOR’S CUP-2022 (2,000m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): SPEEDSTER (Antony) 1, Trafalgar (Trevor) 2 and Jake (Hindu S) 3. 5-1/4 and 3/4. 2m, 08.12s. ₹30 (w). Favourite: Trafalgar. Owner and trainer: Mr. Warren Singh.

6. PAPANASHINI PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: SILVER DAYS AGAIN (Sai Kumar) 1, Coastal Cruise (Antony) 2, Crimson Fire (Angad) 3 and D Darling (Santosh K) 4. 2, 4-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 13.86s. ₹18 (w), 11, 10 and 20 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 41, FP: 70, Q: 45, Trinella: 204 and 108, Exacta: 2,169 (carried over). Favourite: Silver Days Again. Owner: Mrs. Sheela Natraj. Trainer: P.C. Tejaswi.

7. NYVELI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: JERSEY LEGEND (Ramandeep S) 1, Come Alive (B. Darshan) 2, N R I Level (Afsar Khan) 3 and So Far (Kiran Rai) 4. Not run: Armament. 3-3/4, 3-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 15.66s. ₹17 (w), 13, 14 and 16 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 46, FP: 43, Q: 25, Trinella: 100 and 55, Exacta: 338 and 579. Favourite: Jersey Legend. Owners: Mr. N. Ramesh & Mrs. S. Jagadamba. Trainer: S. Inayathulla.

Jackpot: ₹8,478 (29 tkts.); Runner-up: 1,368 (77 tkts.); Treble (i): 874 (carried over); (ii): 205 (22 tkts.).

