Speedster, Aferpi, Eminence Grise and Merlot excel

Speedster, Aferpi, Eminence Grise and Merlot excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 22).

Inner sand:

600m: Limited Source (R. Marshall) 40.5. Worked well. Genuine Star (Mark), Air Force One (S. Hussain) 40.5. They moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Aeisir (Arul) 45. Easy. Mariachi (I. Chisty), Chul Bul Rani (T.S. Jodha) 44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Treasure Striker (Vishwanath), Al Buraaq (T.S. Jodha) 44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Reczai (Ramesh K), Dreams United (rb) 44. They finished level. Mighty Red (Askok) 44. Strode out well. Classic Charm (I. Chisty) 43.5. In fine trim. Magic Stream (Jagadeesh), Lake Tahoe ( R. Pradeep) 44. They moved together.

1000m: Power Of Shambhala (rb), Ramon (rb) 1-15, 600/45. Former started six lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. King Of The Sand (R. Marshall) 1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Bloom Buddy (Anjar) 1-15, 600/45. Shaped well. Super Success (P. Mani) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved well. Flirting Eyes (I. Chisty) 1-15, 600/42. Pleased. Speedster (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Impressed.

1200m: Orleans (R. Marshall), Sandarina (S.K. Paswan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. They moved impressively. Anne Boleyn (A. Imran), Rafa (Khurshad) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former pleased. Aferpi (Antony) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine nick. Eminence Grise (R. Marshall) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Pleased. Sir Lancelot (S.K. Paswan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Worked well. Merlot (S. John) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Big Sur (David Allan) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up.