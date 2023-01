Speedstar, Shubankar, Chiraag and Estella please

January 05, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Speedstar, Shubankar, Chiraag and Estella pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan. 5).

Inner sand:

600m: Heavenly Light (Ashok) 40. Easy.

1200m: Roman Power (Girish) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

1000m: Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Burning Arrow (rb), Quevaga (rb) 1-14, 600/44.5 They finished level. Four Wheel Drive (A. Imran) 1-15, 600/43. Maintains form. Chiraag (P. Mani) 1-14, 600/42.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Ice Storm (rb), Perfect Halo (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46.5. They eased up in the last part. Double Vision (rb), Three Aces (Adarsh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Estella (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Pleased.

1400m: Pazel (rb), White Roses (Darshan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Galloping Ahead (Rozario) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved well. Speedstar (R. Pradeep) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Air Display (Vivek), Tiger Shark (A. Imran) 1-39, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.