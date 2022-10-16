Speed Air, Terminator, Ibrahimovic and Vulcanic shines

CHENNAI:
October 16, 2022 18:41 IST

Speed Air, Terminator, Ibrahimovic and Vulcanic shone when the horses exercised here on Sunday morning.

Outer sand: 600m: Esteva (rb) 46. Easy.

800m: A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Looming) (rb) 1-0, 600/45. In good shape. Waytogo (rb) 1-0, 600/44. Fit. Queen Of Fame (rb) 56, 600/42.5. Worked well.

1000m: Star Of Texas (rb) 1-14, 800-/1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Grey Twilight (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44.5. Well in hand. Wood Art (rb) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44.5. Handy. Ms Boss (Khet Singh) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/44.5.

Inner sand: 800m: Wakeful (Ishwar Singh) 53, 600/41. Unextended. Renegade (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Blue Sapphire (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Cape Wickham (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Chapmans Peak) (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Amore (Ishwar Singh) 54, 600/41. Worked well.

1000m: Jungledreams (Koshi Kumar)) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Tifosi (Ishwar Singh) 1-7, 800/55, 600/42.5. In good condition. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-9.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Eased up. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Admiral Shaw (P. Sai Kumar) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41.5. He moved well within himself. Multicrown (Koshi Kumar), Multiwave (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Both are 2-y-o and they were easy. Bienfaisant (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. Ziana (M. Bhaskar), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Mercedes) (B. Dharshan) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/39. They moved well. Fast Play (rb), Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39.5. They moved neck and neck and finished together. Regal Kid (rb) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Urged in the last part. Magic Moment (P.S. Kaviraj), Lady Cadet (S. Kamble) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. An impressive pair. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Terra Nova) (rb) 1-5, 800/53, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. A 2-y-o (Cougar Mountain - Ajaweed) (rb), a 2-y-o (Total Gallery - She’s An Ace) (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44. They finished together. Raisina (S. Kamble), Winning Legacy (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former finished a length in front. Star Romance (rb) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46.5. Easy. Little Wonder (Ishwar Singh) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.

1200m: Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/58.5, 600/45. In fine shape. Military Regiment (P.S. Kaviraj), Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble) 1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. They impressed. Speed Air (M. Bhaskar), Storm Breaker (rb) 1-18.5, 1,000/1-4, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former put up a pleasing display. Gallantry (rb), Terminator (M. Bhaskar) 1-19, 1,000/1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Latter caught the eye. Ibrahimovic (P.S. Kaviraj), Vulcanic (S. Kamble) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. They are in fine fettle. Alexander (rb), Turf Melody (M. Bhaskar) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 800/56, 600/42. Latter finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Planetaire - Just Julie) (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

