Speed Air, Storm Breaker, Zaneta, Kings Walk and Glorious Destiny please

Speed Air, Storm Breaker, Zaneta, Kings Walk and Glorious Destiny pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 30).

Outer sand: 1000m: Eagle Bluff (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Terminator (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (S. Kabdhar) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/43. Former finished two lengths in front. Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/43.5. Moved well. Speed Air (M. Bhaskar), Storm Breaker (S. Kabdhar) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42. They pleased.

1200m: Star Romance (M. Bhaskar) 1-33, 1,000/1-17, 800/59.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim.

Inner sand: 600m: Ignition (rb) 43.5. Slainte (Manikandan) 48. Easy. Annexed (Koshi Kumar) 42. In fine shape. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Terra Nova) (rb) 42. In good condition. Namak Halaal (rb) 43. Easy.

800m: Tudor (S. Kabdhar) 59.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Storm Flag (rb) 57, 600/43. Cairo (Farhan Alam) 56.5, 600/43. Worked well. Berrettini (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Easy. Little Wonder (Koshi Kumar), Carnoustie (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Pense’e (Farhan Alam) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Historian (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Bohemian Star (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Andorra (Farhan Alam) 1-1, 600/47. Easy. Esteva (rb) 57.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Kings Walk (Koshi Kumar) 52, 600/38. Moved impressively. Be Calm (rb) 58, 600/44. Handy.

1000m: Gatlin (Farhan Alam) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Rajputana (A.M. Tograllu) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44. Easy. Eyes Of Falcon (rb) A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Nifty) (Koshi Kumar) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/44. Latter is coming to hand. Perfect Blend (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Zulima) (Koshi Kumar), Daiyamondo (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. Latter finished three lengths in front. Lady Mimi (M. Bhaskar) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Gingersnap (Ram Nandan) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Unextended. Zaneta (Koshi Kumar) 1-7, 800/54, 600/39.5. In fine nick. A 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Eternal Angel) (S. Kamble), a 2-y-o ( Smuggler’s Cove - Night Of Stars) (Manikandan) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/44. They finished level. Secret Of Love (Koshi Kumar), Regal Kid (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. Former moved well and finished well in front.

1200m: Artistryy (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Strode out well. Undeniable (Khet Singh) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Safety (Ram Nandan) 1-33, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up.