Speed Air, Copper Queen, Dont Dilly Dally, Wonderful Era and Mzilikazi excel

Speed Air, Copper Queen, Dont Dilly Dally, Wonderful Era and Mzilikazi excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 26).

Outer sand: 800m: Wakanda (Kuldeep Singh), Magnetism (rb) 57, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Catelyn (Shahzad Alam), Skylight (C. Umesh) 56.5, 600/42.5. They worked well. Hebron (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Speed Air (rb), Gallantry (S. Kamble) 1-13, 800/56, 600/41.5. Former who was four lengths behind at the start, moved impressively and finished two lengths ahead. Leopard Rock (rb) 1-15, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Lucky Twenty One (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

Inner sand: 600m: Emelda (rb) (1,200-600) 42.5. Easy. Bay Of Naples (Muzaffar Alam) 42. Majestic Charmer (rb) 41.5. Urged. Arithmetica (Kuldeep Singh) 43.5. Easy. Catalyst (rb) 41. Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 36.5. Speedy. Royal Commander (Shyam Kumar) 40.5. Extended. Propahlady (Farid Ansari) 38.5. Moved well.

800m: Beauteous Maximus (Rajendra Singh) 53, 600/39.5. In fine condition. Gift Of Perfection (rb) 57, 600/41.5. Urged. Tudor Treasure (Rajendra Singh) 54.5, 600/41. Handy. Amber Lightning (Farid Ansari) 51.5, 600/39. In fine nick. Star Chieftain (Shyam Kumar) 55, 600/40. Extended. Copper Queen (Rajendra Singh) 50, 600/37.5. In fine fettle. Remediesofspring (C. Brisson), Romualdo (rb) 1-1, 600/44.5. Former better. Welcome Chakkaram (Shahzad Alam), Red Hot Jet (Kuldeep Singh) 56, 600/42.5. A 2-y-o (David Livingston - Zubaida) (Farid Ansari), a 2-y-o (Net Whizz-Icy Grey) (Shyam Kumar) 57, 600/42.5. They finished together. Wonderful Era (rb) 50.5, 600/38. Stretched out well. Court Baron (rb) 58.5, 600/43.

1000m: Carreno (rb), Opus One (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They are coming to hand. A 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper - Alize) (rb), Benin Bronze (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Canary Wharf (Shahazad Alam), Jawai (Md. Farhan Alam) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/44. Latter finished two lengths in front. Wild Passion (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Trafalgar (Nikhil Naidu) 1-18.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which-Tammy O) (rb), Angavai (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Dont Dilly Dally (Farid Ansari) 1-7.5, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively. Rajputana (rb), a 2-y-o (Perfect Stride-Desert Conqueror) (Shahar Babu) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Latter urged and finished level. Full Bloom (Rajendra Singh) 1-11, 800/54, 600/40. Impressed. Mujer (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Pense’e (rb) 1-9.5, 800/57, 600/44.5. Well in hand. Moresco (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Easy. Sovereign Power (Shyam Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/40. Pushed. Texas Rose (R. Manish) 1-14, 800/58, 600/42. Handy. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 1-10, 800/53, 600/39.5. Unextended. Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 1-9.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Responded well to the urgings. Yours Forever (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Hymn-Sublimely Single) (Shahar Babu), Bring It On (rb) 1-14, 800/56, 600/41.5. Former extended and finished three lengths in front. Icy River (Muzzafar Alam) 1-12.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Urged. Fashion Of Stars (Shyam Kumar) 1-13, 800/56, 600/41. Shaped well. Strong Breeze (rb) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

1200m: Mezcal (C. Umesh) 1-32, (1,200-600) 42. Easy. Arakara (Shahar Babu) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up.