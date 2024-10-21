GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Speculation, Royal Baron, Race For The Stars and Be Calm work well

Published - October 21, 2024 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Speculation, Royal Baron, Race For The Stars and Be Calm worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 21).

Outer sand:

600m: Lady Wonder (Ram Nandan) 43. Unextended. Prince Purple (Koshi Kumar) 43.5. Authentic Bell (rb) 43.5. Shaped well. Royal Marquess (rb) 42. Royal Supremacy (Farid Ansari) 41.5. Urged. First Empress (Farid Ansari) 42. In good condition.

800m: Abilitare (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Handy. Empire Of Dreams (rb) 54.5, 600/42. Moved well.

1000m: Sensations (K.V. Baskar) 1-13, 800/58, 600/48. Eased up. Atreides (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Kings Walk (Koshi Kumar) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Handy.

Inner sand:

600m: Crown Angel (A.S. Peter) 40.5. In fine condition. Falconbridge (rb) 41. Fit. Assimilate (P. Vikram) 47.5. Kings Guardian (Rajendra Singh) 43.5. Easy. Queen Anula (K.V. Baskar) 44.5. Easy.

800m: Soft Whisper (S. Kabdhar) 56, 600/41. In fine trim. Rinello (rb), Royal Icon (rb) 56.5, 600/40. A fir pair. Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 56, 600/41. Worked well. Royal Baron (rb), Speculation (rb) 55, 600/39. They moved well. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 54.5, 600/ 39. Impressed. Gajabo Grande (rb), Kalyani Muslr (rb) 58, 600/42.5. They were easy. Spirit Of The Rose (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/41. In fine trim. Raffinato (rb) 56, 600/40.5. In fine nick. Sian (M.S. Deora) 1-1.5, 600/47.5. Easy.

1000m: Rubert (Ram Nandan) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. Moved well. Kallania (P. Vikram) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Be Calm (S. Kabdhar) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/39. Strode out well. King O Star (Shah Alam) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. First Missile (Shah Alam) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. In good shape. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44. Eased up. Knotty Power (N. Darshan) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/44. Handy. Flourish (K.V. Baskar), Marshall (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths in front. Alice Blue (P. Vikram) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/46. Moved freely.

