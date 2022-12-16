Speculation, Multiwave, Moriset, Glorious Grace, Slainte and Albinus show out

December 16, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Speculation, Multiwave, Moriset, Glorious Grace, Slainte and Albinus excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 16).

Outer sand: 600m: Tudor Crown (Shyam Kumar) 45.5. Ascot Queen (rb) 45. Great Beauty (rb), Starkova (rb) 44.5.

800m: Ignorance Is Bliss (rb), MSG Fantasy (rb) 57.5, 600/44. They were easy. Lord Or The Turf (Shyam Kumar) 58, 600/44. Sovereign Power (Farhan Alam) 1-0, 600/45. Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 57.5, 600/43.5. Urged in the last part. Proud (rb), Esteva (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Former retains form. Sheer Rocks (P. Sai Kumar), Admiral Shaw (A.M. Alam) 58.5, 600/43. They finished together. Dark Son (Inayat), Something Royal (C. Brisson) 56.5, 600/43. They were handy and level. Felix (rb), I Want It All (Indrajeet Kumar) 58.5, 600/44.5. Former was urged to finish level. A 3-y-o (Net Whizz - Faustina) (Farid Ansari) 58, 600/44. Extended. Remediesofspring (Md. Feroz), Supreme Dance (P. Sai Kumar) 55.5, 600/42. They are in fine trim. Priceless Beauty (Mudassar), Bertha (M. Bhaskar) 57, 600/44. They shaped well. Swarga (C. Brisson), Wind Symbol (P. Sai Kumar) 56.5, 600/43. They are in good condition. Forever (M. Bhaskar), Speed Air (B. Dharshan) 57, 600/43.5. They were easy and the former finished half a length in front. Cape Wickham (rb) 57, 600/44. Handy. Andorra (Farhan Alam) 58, 600/44. Fit. Turf Melody (M. Bhaskar), Mystical Rose (B. Dharshan) 58.5, 600/44. They were easy. Rubirosa (rb) 57, 600/44. Well in hand. Loch Lomond (Farhan Alam) 56.5, 600/43.5. Urged. Golden Streak (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Extended. Emperor Ashoka (Inayat), Larado (A.M. Alam) 58, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Miss Allure (M. Bhaskar), Immortal Love (Mudassar) 58, 600/42.5. Former finished a length in front. Dear Lady (rb) 55.5, 600/42. She moved well within herself. Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 57, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (B. Dharshan) 58.5, 600/44. They are in fine shape. Wonderful (M. Bhaskar), Walking Brave (Mudassar) 59, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Succession (Mudassar) 54.5, 600/41. In fine nick. Star Romance (M. Bhaskar) 54.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Sonic Dash (S. Kabdhar), Brilliant Way (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5.

1000m: Albinus (rb) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/43. Strode out well. Zen Zero (A.M. Alam), Dancing Grace (Inayat) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. They were easy. Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Great Spirit (B. Dharshan), Asio (M. Bhaskar) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42.5. Latter finished well in front. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Friendship) (Farhan Alam), Miso (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. They were easy and level. Ruach (A.M. Tograllu), Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/45. They moved together. The Awakening (Mudassar) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42.5. In pink of condition.

1200m: Supreme Runner (M. Bhaskar), Storm Breaker (Mudassar) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Latter was handy, while the former was urged to finish level.

Inner sand: 600m: First Empress (rb) 43.5. Augusta (rb) 42.5. Handy. Protea (rb) 44. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 38.5. Speedy. A 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Capriani) (rb), Nicobar (rb) 43.5. Mr Starc (rb) 44.5.

800m: Amber Lightning (rb) 59, 600/45. Easy. Shivaratri (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Sinatra (S. Kabdhar) 57.5, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Chaitanya (rb), Hope And Glory (rb), Magical Wish (rb) 56.5, 600/43. They finished in that order. Carnoustie (rb) 57.5, 600/44. Abilitare (rb) 53.5, 600/40. Worked well. Strong Breeze (S. Kabdhar), Star Fling (Manikandan) 49, 600/37. They impressed. Platini (rb), Elizabeth Regina (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Durango (rb) 57, 600/42. Handy. Henrietta (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46. A 2-y-o (Gusto - Eternal Desire) (S. Kabdhar), Lordship (Koshi Kumar) 49.5. 600/37. Former showed out. Torbert (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Neziah (rb), Jahzara (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Sacre Couer (rb) 59, 600/44. Moved freely.

1000m: Glorious Grace (C. Brisson) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. Pleased. Kings Walk (Manikandan), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Crown Royal) (P. Sai Kumar) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former was handy, while the latter was pushed to keep up the pace. Speculation (P. Sai Kumar), Tudor (Koshi Kumar) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39.5. Former caught the eye. Multiwave (Manikandan), Moriset (S. Kabdhar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They worked attractively. Velu Nachiyar (Manikandan), Strombosis (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. They moved together. A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - Laurita) (M.S. Deora), Mastery (S. Kamble) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. They moved freely. Kikata (Manikandan) 1-16.5. Eased up. A 2-y-o (win Legend -Missoni) (R. Manish), Spacecraft (B. Dharshan) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Spectacle (M. Bhaskar) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Flurry Heart (Manikandan), Ignition (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. They were easy.

Noted on Thursday (Dec. 15)

Inner sand: 600m: A 2-y-o (Saamidd - Ice Cave) (Shyam Kumar) 46.

800m: Rwanda (S. Kabdhar) 57.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Night Hunt (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Place Vendome (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Ruach (Inayat), Happiness (A.M. Alam) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. They moved freely. Mysterious Angel (rb), Campania (rb) 1-3, 600/48. They were easy. Cape Wickham (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Ms Boss (Md. Feroz) 1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Spicy Star (rb) 1-15.5, 800/59, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Anatolia (Farhan Alam) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Dominant (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Handy. Flurry Heart (Indrajeet Kumar), Rajputana (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Former finished half a length in front. A 2-y-o (David Livingston - Frizbee) (Farid Ansari) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Slainte (Farhan Alam) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Fast Play (Ataz Ahmed) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/33. Moved well. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (Mudassar) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. They were easy and the former finished two lengths in front. Grandiose (K.V. Baskar) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Anarosa) (Farhan Alam) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy.

