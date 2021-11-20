Spectators to be allowed at Pune races

Government of Maharashtra has granted permission to the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) to conduct races with spectators at the Pune race course.

“I am pleased to announce that the long last permission to race with spectators at the Pune race course has been granted. The gates will open on Sunday (Nov. 21) for our patrons who are vaccinated with double dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Our endeavour to resume racing activities in Mumbai with spectators is underway and is expected to come soon,” said RWITC chairman Zavaray S. Poonawalla in a statement.