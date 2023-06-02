ADVERTISEMENT

Sparkle N Shine, Knight Defensor, Leopard Rock and Raisina Star please

June 02, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Sparkle N Shine, Knight Defensor, Leopard Rock and Raisina Star pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 2).

Outer sand:

600m: Leopard Rock (Yash) 41.5. Impressed. Phoenix Surprise (Hindu S) 43.5. Strode out well. Fast Rain (N.S. Parmar) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Albinus (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Dedicate (Hindu S) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Imperial Gesture (Hindu S), Contribute (Hasib) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. They moved on the bit.

1200m: Raisina Star (Hindu S) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Monteverdi (Hasib), Regency Smile (Hindu S) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Latter finished four lengths ahead. Grace (Hindu S), Super Stride (Hasib) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved freely. Tehani (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Mystical Air (Akshay K), Spacex (Shreyas) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Mandela (Hindu S) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Easy. Knight Defensor (P. Trevor), Regal Aristocracy (Saqlain) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Former showed out. I Want It All (rb), Felix (Ayaz K) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Former finished five lengths ahead. Sparkle N Shine (Ayaz K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A fine display.

