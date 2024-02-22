GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Spanish Eyes and Scorcese catch the eye

February 22, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Mumbai:

Spanish Eyes and Scorcese caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Between Friends (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved freely. Juliana (Atul) 42. Easy. Shambala (Antony Raj) 40. Easy. Rambler (rb) 39. Pressed. Flighton (Antony Raj) 40. Moved fluently.

800m: Thundering Phoenix (Neeraj), Windborne (H.M. Akshay) 56, 600/41. Former was three lengths better. Light Of Life (H. Gore) 1400/600m 51. Moved freely. Raise The Stakes (Mustakim) 51, 600/36. Moved attractively. Ariyana Star (Kiran Naidu) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Sonic Boom (R. Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Easy. Eloquent (Antony Raj) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Away She Goes (Saba) 57, 600/42. Easy. Chat (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Pushed.

1000m: Sands Of Dubai (M.S. Deora), Mysterious Stranger (Neeraj) 1-9, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Mazal (T.S. Jodha) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Tanahaiyaan (H. Gore), Mojo (Merchant) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. House Of Lords (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved freely. Willy Wonkaa (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Falsetto (rb) 1-10, 600/43. Easy. Scorcese (T.S. Jodha) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Maintains winning form.

1200m: Odysseus (Neeraj), Celestial (Chouhan) 1-27, 600/42. They were easy. Pride’s Angel (Antony Raj) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well.

1400m: Vincent Van Gogh (H.M. Akshay) 1-41, 600/43. Moved freely. Spanish Eyes (P. Vinod) 1-32, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved impressively. Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well to the urgings.

