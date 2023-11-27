Spanish Eyes and Exotic Queen show out

November 27, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Mumbai:

Spanish Eyes and Exotic Queen showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov. 27) morning.

Inner sand

600m: 2/y/o Fiero/Memory (H.M. Akshay), Malet Spring (Santosh G) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Tenth Star/Sans Prix (H.M. Akshay), Abhidhyan (S. Kamble) 41. Pair easy.

800m: 2/y/os Spanish Eyes (Mosin), Field Of Dreams (P. Vinod) 53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Miss American Pie (Parmar) 57, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/o Phoenix Tower/Lochness (H.M. Akshay), Fiero/Bernice (S. Kamble) 56, 600/42. Pair moved together freely. Mother’s Grace (J. Chinoy), Bay Of Biscay (Santosh G) 55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Into The Storm (S. Kamble), Amadeo (Trevor) 54, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Exotic Queen (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved nicely. Little Minister (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Sim Sim (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Magneto (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

Gate practice (inner sand)

1000m: Ultimo (R. Ajinkya), Sonic Boom (Nadeem) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. They finished level freely. 2/y/os Connexion (S.J. Sunil), Fiero/ Findlerhof (H. Gore) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Former was four lengths superior. 2/y/os Break Point (J. Chinoy), Aafreen (R. Ajinkya) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43. Pair level.

(Note: Due to incessant rainfall on Sunday early morning (Nov. 26), the sand track was not conducive for the fast work, hence no track work was conducted).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.