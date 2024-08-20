ADVERTISEMENT

Spanish Eyes and Eloquent catch the eye

Published - August 20, 2024 05:29 pm IST - Pune:

Spanish Eyes and Eloquent caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 20) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Eloquent (app) 36. Maintains winning form.

800m: Alpine Star (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Mother’s Grace (Kamble) 52, 600/39. Worked well. New Yorker (Saba) 56, 600/41. Moved fluently. Alaricus (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Rambler (Vinod) 55, 600/40. Worked well. Fantastic Flare (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. Wind Dancer (V. Bunde), Memphis (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead.

1000m: Spanish Eyes (Sandesh) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Excelled. Magical Star (Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged in the last part.

1200m: Lord Eric (Mosin), Good Deeds (V. Bunde) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Star Romance (Prasad) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved well. El Greco (Umesh) 1-7, 800/51, 600/40. Jumped out well.

Noted on August 19:

Sand track: 600m: Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Malet Spring (Kaviraj) 52, 600/39. Urged. Quicker (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Mosin) 52, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Divine Star (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Falsetto (Vinod) 55, 600/42. Easy. Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil), Giant King (Mosin) 51, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Escape Velocity (Nirmal), Ocean (S. Kamble) 51, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: El Greco (Umesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Disciplined (Sandesh), Serengeti (Santosh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Mock race noted on 17. (race track):

1400m: Market King (Antony), Opus Dei (V. Bunde), Break Point (Ajinkya) and Substantial (Nirmal) 1-27, 600/34. Won by: 3, Neck and 5. Market King won the race pillar to post comfortably.

Mock race noted on August 15 (race track):

1200m: Doron (Vivek G), Chandrayaan (Neeraj) 1-16, 600/37. Won by: Short head.

