Sovet Pride should make amends

Sovet Pride, who ended third in her last start, should make amends in the Moment Of Glory Plate, the main event of Sunday’s (Feb. 21) afternoon races.

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. WISHFUL THINKING PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 1. 45: 1. Akido (9) B.R. Kumar 56, 2. Epsom (6) N.B. Kuldeep 56, 3. Indian Glory (1) Mukesh Kumar 56, 4. Magic Mark (---) , 5. Solar Eclipse (7) Ashad Asbar 56, 6. Special Effort (2) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 7. Winning Streak (4) Trevor 56, 8. Keystone (3) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 9. Muaser (10) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 10. N R I Style (8) A.A. Vikrant 54.5 and 11. Spectacular Cruise (5) Suraj Narredu 54.5.

1. KEYSTONE, 2. WINNING STREAK, 3. AKIDO

2. AUXILLARY PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 2.15: 1. Warrior Supreme (9) Deepak Singh 60, 2. N R I Symbol (8) A.A. Vikrant 59, 3. Wah Ms Zara (4) Suraj Narredu 57, 4. Sporting Smile (2) Abhay Singh 56.5, 5. City Of Blossom (10) Gaurav Singh 55, 6. Asteria (7) G. Naresh 54.5, 7. Mr. Shanghai (1) Ashad Asbar 53, 8. Mystery (3) Koushik 53, 9. Dunkirk (5) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5 and 10. N R I Vision (6) Akshay Kumar 51.5.

1. WAH MS ZARA, 2. N R I VISION, 3. SPORTING SMILE

3. WISHFUL THINKING PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m) (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 2.45: 1. Ashwa Misgun (4) Ashad Asbar 56, 2. Bugsy (2) Trevor 56, 3. Costello (10) Deepak Singh 56, 4. General Atlantic (1) Mukesh Kumar 56, 5. Kingston (9) B.R. Kumar 56, 6. November Rain (6) Suraj Narredu 56, 7. Salisbury (5) G. Naresh 56, 8. Wallop And Gallop (3) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 9. Able Love (7) Kuldeep Singh 54.5 and 10. Lifes Song (8) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. NOVEMBER RAIN, 2. ASHWA MISGUN, 3. SALISBURY

4. AUXILLARY PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.15: 1. Shaquille (4) Deepak Singh 60, 2. Her Legacy (6) Kiran Naidu 59.5, 3. N R I Elegance (10) Akshay Kumar 58, 4. Rapid Fire (3) Ashad Asbar 57, 5. Incredulous (5) R.S. Jodha 56, 6. Forever Splendour (11) Suraj Narredu 55, 7. Max (2) N.B. Kuldeep 53.5, 8. Loch Stella (8) C.P. Bopanna 53, 9. Rhythm Selection (7) Afroz Khan 53, 10. Mind Reader (1) B.R. Kumar 51.5 and 11. N R I Magic (9) Ajeeth Kumar 51.5.

1. FOREVER SPLENDOUR, 2. N R I ELEGANCE, 3. INCREDULOUS

5. ABERADER PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 3.45: 1. Falcon Edge (6) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 2. Horse O’ War (7) Mukesh Kumar 55.5, 3. The Prospect (9) A.A. Vikrant 55.5, 4. Born To Be (1) Suraj Narredu 54, 5. New Look (10) Kiran Naidu 54, 6. Unmatched (5) Koushik 54, 7. Equitas (2) Abhay Singh 51.5, 8. Jean Lafette (8) Kuldeep Singh 51.5, 9. Angel Wings (3) Afroz Khan 50 and 10. Secret Idea (4) G. Naresh 50.

1. FALCON EDGE, 2. BORN TO BE, 3. THE PROSPECT

6. MOMENT OF GLORY PLATE (1,600m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II) — 4.15: 1. Yours Forever (7) P. Gaddam 61.5, 2. Paso Robles (9) Trevor 60.5, 3. Pontius Pilate (5) Ashad Asbar 60, 4. Prince Valiant (10) Surya Prakash 58.5, 5. Sovet Pride (3) Akshay Kumar 57, 6. Artistryy (2) Gaurav Singh 56, 7. Havelock Cruise (6) Suraj Narredu 56, 8. Mark My Word (11) C.P. Bopanna 54, 9. That’s My Class (8) Md. Ismail 53, 10. Starlight (4) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5 and 11. Southern Legacy (1) Gopal Singh 51.5.

1. SOVET PRIDE, 2. HAVELOCK CRUISE, 3. PASO ROBLES

7. QUTAB SHAHI PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 — 4.45: 1. Alta Vita (1) Deepak Singh 60, 2. City Of Passion (4) Gaurav Singh 59.5, 3. Committed Warrior (6) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 4. Queen Daenerys (8) Mukesh Kumar 58, 5. Eagle Bluff (9) Abhay Singh 57.5, 6. Castlerock (10) Koushik 56, 7. Melting Ice (14) B.R. Kumar 56, 8. N R I Sun (7) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 9. Grand Finale (2) Suraj Narredu 55.5, 10. Satin Symphony (11) Trevor 55.5, 11. Team Player (12) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 12. Due Diligence (3) Surya Prakash 54.5, 13. Lightning Pearl (5) P. Gaddam 54.5 and 14. Alluri’s Pride (Ex: Shivalik Meadow) (13) R. Manish 54.

1. MELTING ICE, 2. N R I SUN, 3. COMMITTED WARRIOR

8. SECUNDERABAD CLUB PLATE (1,400m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III) — 5.15: 1. Blue Cruise (12) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Lorena (9) R.S. Jodha 60, 3. Proud Legacy (13) A.A. Vikrant 60, 4. Queen Blossom (5) Kiran Naidu 60, 5. That’s My Speed (4) Md. Ismail 60, 6. That’s My Star (3) Akshay Kumar 60, 7. Minnelli (10) P. Gaddam 59.5, 8. Sun Dancer (8) N.B. Kuldeep 59.5, 9. Honourable Guest (6) Koushik 59, 10. Big Day (7) B.R. Kumar 58, 11. Kintsugi (14) Abhay Singh 57, 12. Ice Berry (2) C.P. Bopanna 55.5, 13. Shanu Shanu (11) Gaurav Singh 54.5 and 14. Royal Avenger (1) Afroz Khan 54.

1. BLUE CRUISE, 2. THAT’S MY STAR, 3. KINTSUGI

Day’s Best: FALCON EDGE

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 3, 4 & 5, (iii) 6, 7 & 8.