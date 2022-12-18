Souza, Zuccarelli, Sunrise and Lord And Master impress

December 18, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

Mumbai: Souza, Zuccarelli, Sunrise and Lord And Master impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 18) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 41. Easy.

800m: Tabriz (rb), Come Back Please (Merchant) 52, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Both were pushed. Lord And Master (Kirtish) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. 2/y/o Smiles Of Fortune (Suraj Narredu), Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 50, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and easily finished three lengths ahead. Note the former. 2/y/o Quasar/Artus (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. My Princess (rb), Divine Thoughts (rb) 52, 600/38. Both moved well. Snowfall (rb) 49, 600/37. Pleased. Soup And Sandwich (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: My Treasure (Suraj Narredu) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. 2/y/os Queen Of Kyiv (Suraj Narredu), Giant King (S.J. Sunil) 1-9, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. Zborowski (N. Bhosale), Dragonlord (Kirtish) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former started and finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: 2/y/o El Greco (Kirtish), Swift (Trevor) 1-23, 800/53, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Sunrise (Trevor) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil), Beyond Measure (Suraj Narredu) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They were urged and former finished three lengths ahead. 2/y/os Sea The Sun (Trevor), Capitolium (C. Umesh) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1600m: Theon (C. Umesh) 1-53, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 600/39. In good shape. Souza (C. Umesh), Zuccarelli (Trevor) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved impressively.

