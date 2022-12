Son Of A Gun shows out

December 07, 2022 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

Mumbai: Son Of A Gun showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 7) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Outlander (S.J. Sunil), Stars For You (Zameer) 39. They ended level. Mojito (Parmar), Prince O’ War (D.A. Naik) 42. Both were easy. Fidato (Saba), Sloane Square (Hamir) 40. Pair level.

800m: Mozelle (rb) 51, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/os Irish Gold (P. Vinod), Dashmesh Dancer (Mosin) 54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/o Caliph (Bhawani) 52, 600/40. Good. Ashwa Bravo (Merchant) 49, 600/36. Moved well. Dangerous (Nirmal) 50, 600/37. Pleased. 2/y/o Supreme Spirit (V. Bunde) 55, 600/40. Easy. Pyrrhus (Hamir), Truly Epic (Shelar) 51, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. Karyna (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Worked well.

1200m: Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 1-17, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively.

1600m: Theon (C. Umesh) 1-57, 600/43. Easy.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Metzinger (Shahrukh), 2/y/o Emerald Queen (Nazil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/40. Former finished well clear. 2/y/o Phoenix Memory (S.J. Sunil), Ariyana Star (rb) and Exclusive (rb) 1-7, 600/39. First name who finished six lengths ahead was pick. 2/y/os Cyrenaica (Ranjane), Brahmos (Ajinkya) 1-10, 600/41. They were level. 2/y/os Ultimo (V. Jodha), Glacier (Kuldeep) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Arcana (Chouhan) 1-4, 800/52, 600/41. Maintains form. 2/y/o Miranda (Kirtish) 1-9, 600/41. Improving. Dufy (Rupesh) 1-5, 600/39. Urged. 2/y/os Wild Hammer (S. Chinoy), Yawar (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed.