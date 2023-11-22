November 22, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Mumbai

Trainer Narendra Lagad’s ward Son Of A Gun should score over his rivals in the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy, the main event of the opening day’s races of the Mumbai racing season 2023-2024, to be held here on Thursday (Nov. 23) afternoon. There will be no false rails.

1. WELCOME TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 2.30 p.m.: 1. Democracy (2) N. Bhosale 59, 2. Adamas (6) S.J. Sunil 58, 3. New Dimension (5) Yash Narredu 56.5, 4. Liam (1) T.S. Jodha 53, 5. Mighty Thunder (3) Mustakim 53, 6. Alpha Gene (7) Shelar 52, 7. Christophany (4) Akshay Kumar 50.5 and 8. Mojo (8) Merchant 50.5.

1. DEMOCRACY, 2. NEW DIMENSION, 3. CHRISTOPHANY

2. P.B. AVASIA PLATE (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 3.00: 1. Zuccaro (4) P.S. Chouhan 59, 2. Banksy (5) H. Gore 57.5, 3. Fancy Nancy (7) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 4. Hooves Of Thunder (3) J. Chinoy 56.5, 5. Kimiko (1) C.S. Jodha 56.5, 6. Chenevix Trench (2) Neeraj 55 and 7. El Greco (6) C. Umesh 55.

1. ZUCCARO, 2. KIMIKO, 3. FANCY NANCY

3. A. HOYT PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 3.30: 1. Believe (3) H. Gore 59, 2. Majestic Warrior (7) Mustakim 58, 3. Dexa (2) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 4. Empower (1) Srinath 56, 5. Ameerah (8) Neeraj 54.5, 6. Majorella Blue (10) T.S. Jodha 54, 7. Nolan (6) S.J. Sunil 54, 8. Golden Glow (9) Akshay Kumar 53, 9. San Salvatore (4) K. Nazil 53 and 10. Cordelia (5) C. Umesh 52.

1. CORDELIA, 2. AMEERAH, 3. EMPOWER

4. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward — 4.00: 1. Joaquin (4) Srinath 59, 2. Sky Fall (2) Neeraj 52.5, 3. The Protector (3) S. Saqlain 52.5 and 4. Son Of A Gun (1) Mustakim 51.5.

1. SON OF A GUN

5. SECRET STAR PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26 — 4.30: 1. Fashion Icon (3) N. Bhosale 60.5, 2. Charming Star (4) Aniket 57.5, 3. Zip Along (7) Mustakim 57, 4. Dagger’s Strike (2) H. Gore 56.5, 5. Between Friends (5) T.S. Jodha 55, 6. Fantastic Flare (1) J. Chinoy 52.5 and7. Lightning Blaze (6) K. Nazil 50.

1. DAGGER’S STRIKE, 2. FASHION ICON, 3. ZIP ALONG

6. KAZAKH PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 5.00: 1. Fidato (6) Mustakim 60.5, 2. Zukor (5) H. Gore 58.5, 3. Superimpose (8) R. Ajinkya 58, 4. Northern Singer (2) Aniket 56, 5. Operation Finale (3) S.J. Sunil 52.5, 6. Dowsabel (1) S. Saqlain 51.5, 7. Axis (7) K. Nazil 49.5 and 8. Mi Arion (4) V. Bunde 49.5.

1. SUPERIMPOSE, 2. DOWSABEL, 3. ZUKOR

Day’s Best: ZUCCARO

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.