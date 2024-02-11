February 11, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - Mumbai

Trainer Narendra Lagad’s Son Of A Gun should score over his rivals in the Bangalore Turf Club Trophy, the main event of Sunday’s (Feb. 11) races.

Rails will be placed 4 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m, 8 metres wide from 800m to 500m and thereafter 5 metres wide upto the winning post.

1. RAJCOOMAR GUJADHUR MEMORIAL TROPHY (2,400m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 — 2.30: 1. Eaton Square (2) Neeraj 61, 2. Marlboro Man (3) Bhawani 53.5, 3. Verdandi (5) K. Nazil 53, 4. Leo The Lion (1) Mustakim 49.5 and 5. Fantastic Flare (4) S. Saba 49.

1. EATON SQUARE, 2. LEO THE LION

2. SPORTSBET.IO LONGSTRIDE CLASSIC (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 3.00: 1. Regal Command (6) Bhawani 59, 2. Own Voice (5) N. Bhosale 58.5, 3. Finch (3) P. Trevor 57.5, 4. Golden Glow (2) Mustakim 56.5, 5. Zarak (4) K. Nazil 56.5 and 6. Scaramanga (1) C.S. Jodha 56.

1. SCARAMANGA, 2. REGAL COMMAND

3. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward — 3.30: 1. Son Of A Gun (2) Mustakim 59, 2. Amazonia (1) Neeraj 53.5 and 3. Wall Street (3) V. Bunde 53.

1. SON OF A GUN

4. N.M. IRANI TROPHY (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y- only — 4.00: 1. Break Point (5) Parmar 56, 2. Picasso (6) P.S. Chouhan 56, 3. Tiepolo (4) P. Trevor 56, 4. Affluence (2) K. Nazil 54.5, 5. Come September (10) Mustakim 54.5, 6. Equilateral (1) Bhawani 54.5, 7. Expedite (3) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 8. Pyrite (9) S. Zervan 54.5, 9. Saifa (8) S. Mosin 54.5 and 10. Serengeti (7) Santosh G 54.5.

1. PICASSO, 2. BREAK POINT, 3. TIEPOLO

5. AMAZING MAURITIUS CUP (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 4.30: 1. Balenciaga (1) H. Gore 59, 2. Big Red (7) Mustakim 58, 3. Metzinger (6) P. Trevor 57.5, 4. Gimme (2) M.S. Deora 54.5, 5. Lion King (3) P. Vinod 53.5, 6. Madras Cheque (9) H.M. Akshay 53, 7. Hooves Of Thunder (5) V. Bunde 52, 8. Alexandros (8) Neeraj 51.5 and 9. Midas Touch (4) K. Nazil 51.

1. BIG RED, 2. ALEXANDROS, 3. METZINGER

6. AHMED I. RAHIMTOOLA TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 5.00: 1. Pure (1) P. Dhebe 61.5, 2. Portofino Bay (4) N. Bhosale 59.5, 3. Koenig (11) P. Shinde 57.5, 4. Fidato (9) Mustakim 57, 5. Goddess Of Dawn (2) Neeraj 56.5, 6. Trinket (7) Bhawani 54.5, 7. Harriet (5) S. Amit 52.5, 8. Good Deeds (6) V. Bunde 52, 9. Khaleesi (8) P. Vinod 52, 10. Warrior Prince (3) K. Nazil 52 and 11. Phanta (10) S. Saba 50.

1. PURE, 2. KOENIG, 3. PORTOFINO BAY

7. SPORTSBET.IO SPRINTERS TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 5.30: 1. New Dimension (2) H. Gore 59, 2. Nolan (3) Parmar 55.5, 3. Esperanza (6) P. Vinod 53.5, 4. Superimpose (4) Mustakim 52.5, 5. Misty (1) N. Bhosale 51.5 and 6. Lazarus (5) C. Umesh 51.

1. MISTY, 2. NEW DIMENSION

Day’s Best: SCARAMANGA

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.