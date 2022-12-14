Son Of A Gun, Mojito, Phenom, Rodrigo and Wild Thing show out

December 14, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Son Of A Gun, Mojito, Phenom, Rodrigo and Wild Thing showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 14) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Regal Command (Bhawani) 42. Easy. Augustus Caesar (Bhawani) 39. Moved freely. Peregrine Falcon (Kirtish), Eleos (Neeraj) 40. Former ended three lengths in front. Jubilant Journey (V. Bunde) 40. Easy.

800m: Michigan (S. Chinoy) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. 2/y/o Smiles Of Fortune (Sandesh), My Treasure (S.J. Sunil) 57, 600/42. Former better. Regal Prince (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Ahead Of My Time (Mosin) 52, 600/37. Good work.

1000m: Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Pure (Parmar), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former was superior. Rodrigo (P. Vinod), Love Warrior (Mosin) 1-5, 800/53, 600/ 41. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well.

1200m: Wild Thing (P. Dhebe), Prince O’ War (Parmar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Mojito (Parmar), Spring Grove (P. Dhebe) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Former was pressed to finish a distance ahead. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 1-21, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. Chat (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/43. Pressed.

1400m: Zuccarelli (Trevor) 1-41, 1200/1-26, 600/43. Easy. Supernatural (Trevor) 1-41, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: She Is On Fire (Rupesh) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Moved well. 2/y/o Etoile (Shelar), Empower (P. Shinde) and 2/y/o Koenig (Mosin) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Etoile finished two lengths ahead of Empower who further finished a distance ahead of last named. Phenom (D.A. Naik), Jetfire (Parmar) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead.

