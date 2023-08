Son Of A Gun excels

August 14, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Pune:

Son Of A Gun excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Aug. 14) morning.

Inner sand

800m: House Of Lords (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Urged. Tee Tee Dee (Gagandeep), Blue Eyed Boy (S. Kamble) 53, 600/38. They were pushed and finished level. Jamari (Trevor) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Koenig (T.S. Jodha), Treasure Gold (Mosin) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Nelson River (Gore) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. Supernatural (Trevor) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Renaissance Art (I. Shaikh) 1-10, 600/41. Pushed.

1200m: Cordelia (Chouhan), Zuccaro (rb) 1-25, 800/55, 600/41. Both moved level freely. Rubik Star (S. Sunil) 1-26, 600/42. Moved freely.

