ADVERTISEMENT

Son Of A Gun, Coeur Delion and Wall Street show out 

January 31, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Son Of A Gun, Coeur Delion and Wall Street showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 31) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Esfir (rb) 39. Moved freely. Cellini (P. Shinde) 41. Easy.

800m: Mighty Wings (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Good work. Blue God (Suraj Narredu), Giant King (Neeraj) 51, 600/38. Former started five lengths behind and finished a distance ahead. Former pleased. Count Of Savoy (Shelar) 53, 600/39. Moved well. San Salvatore (Nazil) Augustus Caesar (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Moment Of Madness (Gore), Nelson River (Ajinkya) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former superior. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Moved attractively. My Princess (A. Gaikwad) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Granpar (C. Umesh) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Successor (Vinod) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Snowfall (Sandesh) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Moved well. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Smiles Of Fortune (Suraj Narredu), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Kiefer (Hamir), Fancy Nancy (Shelar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up five lengths and easily finished level. Jerusalem (Suraj Narredu), Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead. Vincent Van Gogh (Gagandeep) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1400m: Wall Street (Suraj Narredu), Giant Star (Neeraj) 1-35, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished four lengths ahead. Golden Neil (J. Chinoy) 1-37, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed in the last part.

1800m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 2-8, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

800m: Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Galway Bay (Shelar), Adamas (Peter) 54, 600/40. Former was superior.

1000m: Fighton (Parmar), Pure (D.A. Naik) 1-11, 600/43. Former better.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 800m: Mariana (N. Bhosale) 57, 600/43. Easy. Dashmesh Dancer (Vinod), Ashford (Mosin) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead. Booster Shot (Antony Raj), Golden Glow (C.S. Jodha) and Sky Commander (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Booster Shot who finished well ahead was the pick. Whatsinaname (C. Umesh) 54, 600/40. Moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US