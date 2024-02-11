ADVERTISEMENT

Son Of A Gun claims the Bangalore Turf Club Trophy

February 11, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Trainer Narendra Lagad’s Son Of A Gun (Mustakim Alam up) claimed the Bangalore Turf Club Trophy, the main event of Sunday’s (Feb. 11) races.

The winner is owned by M/s. Arif A. Peerbhoy, K.H. Vachha, Sunil S. Majithia, Mustafa M. Pardiwala & Ajay K. Arora.

1. RAJCOOMAR GUJADHUR MEMORIAL TROPHY: EATON SQUARE (Neeraj Rawal) 1, Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 2, Marlboro Man (Bhawani) 3 and Fantastic Flare (Saba) 4. Dist, 5-3/4 and Dist. 2m 33. 33s. ₹15 (w), 11 and 10 (p). SHP: 24, FP: 24, Q: 16, Tanala: 77 and 51. Favourite: Eaton Square.

Owners: Mrs. Rashmee A. Amersey rep. So Blest Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd., Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mr. Mark Saldanha, Mr. Homi Mehta & Mr. Jehangir Mehta. Trainer: M. Narredu.

2. SPORTSBET.IO LONGSTRIDE CLASSIC: SCARAMANGA (C.S. Jodha) 1, Golden Glow (Mustakim) 2, Regal Command (Bhawani) 3 and Finch (P. Trevor) 4. 2-3/4, 2-3/4 and 3-1/2. 2m 2. 51s. ₹15 (w), 12 and 14 (p). SHP: 66, FP: 48, Q: 40, Tanala: 95 and 56. Favourite: Scaramanga.

Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

3. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY: SON OF A GUN (Mustakim Alam) 1, Amazonia (Neeraj) 2 and Wall Street (V. Bunde) 3. 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 23. 19s. ₹15 (w), SHP: 21, FP: 13. Favourite: Son Of A Gun.

Owners: M/s. Arif A. Peerbhoy, K.H. Vaccha, Sunil S. Majithia, Mustafa M. Pardiwala & Ajay K. Arora. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

4. N.M. IRANI TROPHY: BREAK POINT (N.S. Parmar) 1, Expedite (C.S. Jodha) 2, Pyrite (Zervan) 3 and Serengeti (Santosh) 4. Not run: Picasso. 2-1/2, 7-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m 24. 69s. ₹21 (w), 12, 38 and 30 (p). SHP: 96, FP: 456, Q: 190, Tanala: 1,774 & 622. Favourite: Break Point.

Owners: Mr. Jatin L. Trivedi & Mr. Nitin H. Jain rep. J.N. Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

5. AMAZING MAURITIUS CUP: BIG RED (Mustakim Alam) 1, Metzinger (P. Trevor) 2, Alexandros (Neeraj) 3 and Lion King (P. Vinod) 4. Not run: Madras Cheque and Hooves Of Thunder. 5-1/4, Shd and Head. 1m 37. 03s. ₹26 (w), 10, 14 and 11 (p). SHP: 34, FP: 132, Q: 47, Tanala: 81 and 47. Favourite: Alexandros.

Owners: Mrs. Liane Luthria, Mr. Milan Luthria, Mr. Homi Mehta, Mrs. Homi Mehta, Mr. Jehangir Mehta, Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

6. AHMED I. RAHIMTOOLA TROPHY: PORTOFINO BAY (N. Bhosale) 1, Trinket (Bhawani) 2, Goddes Of Dawn (Neeraj) 3 and Khaleesi (P. Vinod) 4. 4-1/2, Shd and 1/2. 58. 38s. ₹32 (w), 18, 18 and 10 (p). SHP: 73, FP: 230, Q: 234, Tanala: 1,113 and 300. Favourite: Goddes Of Dawn.

Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. , Mr. Dinsha P. Shroff, Mr. Kairus Dadachanji, Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

7. SPORTSBET.IO SPRINTERS TROPHY: NEW DIMENSION (Haridas Gore) 1, Lazarus (C. Umesh) 2, Misty (N. Bhosale) 3 and Superimpose (Mustakim) 4. 3/4, Lnk and 1-1/2. 1m 9. 97s. ₹30 (w) 16 and 10 (p). SHP: 31, FP: 53, Q: 26, Tanala: 88 and 55. Favourite: Lazarus.

Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mrs. Rashmee A. Amersey rep. So Blest Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Vivek S. Jain. Trainer: M. Narredu.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,285 (93 tkts.), 30%: 135 (380 tkts.).

Treble: 313 (88 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 1,588 (23 tkts.), 30%: 129 (121 tkts.).

